Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Tips on Eating Right for A Healthier Mind and Body

Eating healthy food tips: For a beginner, switching from frequently eating out to maintaining a healthy balanced diet could be an unrealistic goal. As a result, it's important to implement these lifestyle changes gradually and in an achievable way.

Simple exercise routines and clear advice on healthy eating can all be incorporated into these changes. Additionally, managing a diet that satisfies both your appetite and your mind is essential. Learn how to eat right and realistically implement healthy eating as celebrity nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar shares in her audiobook 'Eating in the Age of Dieting'.

- The first step to a healthy diet is to eat real food in the right quantity at the right time

- Fad diets don't work, but sustainable eating habits do

- Eat for your body type and genetic makeup, not for the body type you wish you had.

- Find pleasure in food and create a positive relationship with your body."

- The secret to weight management is not about eating less, it's about eating right."

- Prioritise eating real, nutrient-dense foods in the right quantity and at the right time.

- Avoid restrictive diets and focus on developing sustainable eating habits.

- Eat for your unique body type and genetic makeup.

- Cultivate a positive relationship with food and your body.

- Remember that the key to weight management is not about eating less, but about eating the right foods.

Rujuta Diwekar says to focus on your mind and body, “It's a time to cleanse our thoughts, and habits and rethink our belief system, that's what new starts are for. Ring in the new year with renewed glory, wash away your food fears and say a prayer of gratitude for the invisible masters".