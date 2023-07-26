Sip Your Way to Slimness: Try These 5 Coffee Variations For Weight Loss

Many people love to start their day with a cup of steaming hot coffee. But when milk and sugar are added to the hot cup of coffee, the beverage no more remains weight loss-friendly. But what if we tell you that your daily cup of coffee can be transformed into a power-packed weight-loss drink? Yes, you can enjoy your coffee by exploring various methods in which the beverage can be made. Be it choosing low-calorie sweeteners or opting for non-dairy milk or no milk at all, these options open up a world of possibilities to create a guilt-free coffee experience.

Embrace these variations and relish your favorite cup of joe without worrying about calories:

1) Black coffee: Black coffee is virtually calorie-free, which aids in boosting metabolism. All you need to do is add a spoonful of your favourite coffee to boiled water or hot water. Avoid using any added cream, sugar, or sweeteners.



2) Cinnamon coffee: If not black coffee, one can also go for cinnamon coffee. Adding a pinch of cinnamon to a cup of hot coffee not just enhances the taste, but also helps in managing blood glucose levels, leading to weight loss. The added benefits of cinnamon coffee include burning fat and de-clogging the arteries.

3) Dark chocolate: Incorporating dark chocolate into your coffee is a healthy choice, especially for those looking to lose weight. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and when combined with coffee, can aid in weight loss. Moreover, the combination of dark chocolate and coffee helps suppress hunger pangs as well.

4) Dark lemon coffee: Dark lemon coffee is popular these days and has become a trend for its amazing results. This simple coffee is prepared using a warm cup of espresso shot and half a lemon. Rich in vitamin C and citric acid, lemon aids in burning fat and accelerates metabolism while caffeine boosts energy levels.

5) Avoid sugar and cream: Make sure that you’re not using sugar and cream while making coffee. Rather, opt for low-fat milk, almond milk, or oat milk and a minimum amount of natural sweeteners. This will keep the calorie count moderate, ultimately aiding weight loss goals.