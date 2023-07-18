Constant Urge To Eat? Check Signs, Causes And Expert Tips To Curb Food Noise

Losing weight is never an easy task. A problem known as "food noise" might make losing weight (and keeping it off) more challenging in addition to making new dietary and lifestyle choices.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Edwina Raj, Sr. Dietitian, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore shares all about food noise and its repercussions on one's health.

'Food noise' also known as Hedonic Hunger is an eating behaviour where one has a challenge with resisting food, they are always occupied with food thoughts such as a desire to eat healthy food, trying to stay away from junk and unhealthy food, or could be thinking of what for next meal.



Dr Edwina says, "People suffering from this condition eat without hunger pangs just for pleasure which leads to overconsumption and eventually obesity."

What is Food Noise?

Food noise causes an intense craving and increased hunger, which makes it more difficult for people to lose weight and keep it off. The metabolic modification and weight set point kick in at this time, meaning the body is attempting to reset the lost weight, which eventually results in weight increase and the inability to keep the weight off. You may be making all the necessary lifestyle adjustments but still haven't noticed the results.

Food Noise Vs Hunger- Difference?

Unlike genuine hunger, which is characterised by an actual yearning for food because there is a need for food, this condition is characterised by increased appetite and leads to excessive food consumption. Gaining weight and eventually obesity are caused by food noise.

Signs of Food Noise

Food noise is a word used colloquially. It alludes to the constant or recurrent thoughts about food that may lead to overeating and a life of being overweight or obese.

Causes Food Noise

"Stress, high sugar levels (Diabetes), inadequate sleep (less than 6 – 8 hours), history of PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), and if one is on certain medications such as antidepressants or contraceptive pills can also contribute to Food Noise," adds Dr Edwina.

Obese or overweight individuals might experience "food noise" far more strongly than others. Cravings for sugar and junk food are a result of underlying stress. Another factor that affects our gut-neural connections and causes stress eating is insufficient sleep. Here are a few of the most typical fast-forward noises:

1. Experience stress

2. Insufficient sleep

3. Having disorders like metabolic syndrome or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others

4. A few drugs, including birth control, antipsychotics, and antidepressants.

Although "food noise" can be associated with food addiction or other eating disorders, having more intense "food noise" does not always imply that you have one.

How to Drown Out Food Noise? Tips To Curb The Urge To Eat

Listing out a few tips to manage it efficiently:

- Ensure you get at least 8 hours of sound sleep.

- Keep away from any sort of stress, and have a healthy work-life balance.

- Stay physically active, exercise for at least 30 minutes a day.

- Stop or limit the consumption of processed foods.

- Follow a healthy balanced diet that is rich in protein and low in fats and carbohydrates.

Dr Edwina summarizes, "If you still feel the symptoms are relapsing do seek medical help. Your doctor might suggest a few counselling sessions, lifestyle changes, and if required obesity medications for the same."

The majority of individuals are ignorant about this illness. It is undoubtedly vital to raise awareness of this to prevent stress eating and its negative impacts on one's health.