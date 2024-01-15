Control High Blood Pressure In Winter, Tips To Monitor Your Heart Health In Cold Season

In the chilly grasp of winter, our hearts need a little extra TLC. Let's be kind to our ticker by embracing heart-smart habits. Picture this: a brisk winter walk, the crisp air invigorating our circulation, saying no to that extra layer of snow-induced stress. Warm, hearty meals become our cosy allies, filling our plates with the love our hearts crave. Hydration, often overlooked in the winter chill, whispers the promise of wellness.

Amidst the frosty winds, protect your hearts in the warmth of mindfulness and self-care. Regular check-ins with healthcare pals make our heart's journey less lonely, and more human. Winter becomes not just a season, but a compassionate embrace for our hearts.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Dr V. C. Chauhan, Cardiologist, at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara shares how individuals can monitor their heart health during winter to prevent hypertension and potential heart attacks.

Here are some tips to manage heart health in winter:

1. Maintain and monitor heart health consistently, with heightened awareness during winter when the cold weather can trigger heart-related issues.

2. Recognize that both heart attacks (Ischemic heart disease) and hypertension are primarily influenced by lifestyle choices.

3. Understand that hypertension is the number one risk factor for Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD). Opt for lighter meals and aim to have dinner before sunset or at least three hours before bedtime.

4. During winter, especially during Diwali and marriage seasons, exercise control over your taste buds. Home-cooked meals are preferable over tempting yet unhealthy options at events.

5. Be cautious of fried and salty foods, known culprits for hypertension and heart diseases.

6. While morning walks are beneficial, avoid strenuous exercise, particularly after a heavy meal and in cold weather, as these factors can increase the risk of heart attacks.

7. Adopt a healthier lifestyle without increasing calorie intake, staying active even during the winter season.

8. Prefer seasonal fruits and vegetables for a nutrient-rich diet.

9. In cold climates, be aware of the increased tendency of blood clotting. Avoid prolonged sitting, especially if at high risk.

Recognize that young individuals are also at risk of heart attacks and should adopt the same healthy lifestyle and preventive measures as the elderly. Understand that prevention steps should be a shared commitment across all age groups for overall heart health.