COVID-19: Dr Ved Chaturvedi's advice on home hospitalisation, here's what he said

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases are rising in Delhi, where several state-run hospitals overran by the influx of patients, people are unable to find beds for their near nad dear ones. Lt Gen retd Dr Ved Chaturvedi, Rheumatologist, Ganga Ram Hospital, extended his valuable advice on home hospitalisation.

The veteran doctor told Zee Media that those who have COVID symptoms and are unable to easily get a bed in a hospital should go home hospitalisation.

According to him, when oxygen level begins to fall below 94 and the patient is unable to reach a hospital, one should lie upside down - three times a day for two to two hours, this will help in stabilising one's oxygen level.

Dr Chaturvedi advised that affected people should order Oxygen cylinder in advance, adding that they can also keep Oxygen concentrator at their place.

Notably, the AAP-led Delhi government on Monday announced a one-week-long curfew till next Monday at 5 am amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

During a televised address, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “I always say all of Delhi is like a family. We have won earlier the battle against this pandemic, we will win again,” adding that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir.

“Delhi’s health system is stretched,” said Kejriwal, but appealed to migrant workers, “This is a small lockdown, don’t leave Delhi.”

"In order to prevent a total collapse, LG Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister added.

