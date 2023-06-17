Debunking Three Major Misconceptions About Infertility

The joy of parenthood has always been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for both men and women. However, for couples trying to conceive, infertility often remains a hard challenge, and over the years, due to their changing habits, the issue has become a pressing concern.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr Garima Sharma, Senior Consultant- Fertility & IVF, Apollo Fertility, Thane dispells the common myths about infertility.

According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, India has a population of 27.5 million infertile people, including men and women. Infertility is one such taboo topic where plenty of misconceptions and myths are attached to it. Even if you think you're on top of your reproductive health game, you probably still have one or two "facts" in your arsenal that aren't entirely accurate.

It can be excruciating to want a child and not be able to conceive. The conception process isn't always as straightforward as you would believe. A highly complicated condition, infertility.

Despite the fact that medical science has developed an increasing variety of procedures and technology to help people become pregnant, there are still many myths and misconceptions that surround the subject of infertility.

The fact that we are living in the modern world, infertility myths have restricted society from thinking beyond that.

So, let's dispel some common myths about infertility:

Myth #1: Infertility means women's problem

Unfortunately, society assumes that women are solely to blame for infertility problems. But, surprisingly, male infertility is as common as female infertility. According to research by the National Institute of Health, female issues account for 30% of infertility cases, while male problems account for the same proportion. The remaining 40% of infertility cases are caused by mixed infertility, which occurs when both partners have reproductive difficulties. Thus, infertility is a people problem, not just a female problem.

Myth #2: Stress causes infertility

There is no doubt that individuals feel stress at some point in time due to their chaotic schedule. While infertility is likely to cause anxiety, stress is unlikely to cause infertility. In reality, your nervous system has less to do with infertility than your reproductive system. However, science does not support that claim.

Myth #3: Smoking doesn't affect infertility

Smoking always impacts negatively on the human body and has several effects on fertility in both males and females. Smoking results in a faster decline of ovarian reserve for women, increases the risk of pregnancy, and lowers the chance of a successful outcome with fertility treatments. So, it is imperative to cut down on smoking if you're trying to conceive.

Fertility Consultation: A Solution to Bust the Myth

Given the changing lifestyles and demands, infertility has become a major concern when it comes to starting a new family. Thus, if you want to embrace the joy of parenthood, now is the time to dispel these myths and promote accurate information and understanding of the subject. In fact, rather than feeling embarrassed or taking advice from a friend, it is recommended to seek consultation from fertility specialists to gain more clarity on the best course of action.