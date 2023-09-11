trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660763
Diabetes And Travel: 11 Tips For Managing Your Blood Sugar Levels On The Go

Read on to discover how you can maintain control of your diabetes while exploring new destinations or travelling for work. Here are some valuable insights and practical tips to help you effectively manage your diabetes on the go.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Travelling can be an exciting and enriching experience, but for individuals living with diabetes, it can also present unique challenges. Managing your diabetes while on the go requires careful planning and consideration, but it's certainly possible to explore the world without compromising your health.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how your body processes glucose, and keeping it under control is essential for your overall well-being. When you're travelling, changes in diet, time zones, activity levels, and stress can all impact your blood sugar levels, making it crucial to stay vigilant.


Travelling with diabetes requires careful planning and constant vigilance to keep your blood sugar levels in check. 

Tips For People With Diabetes To Follow While Travelling

Here are some essential tips for those who travel frequently or while on a vacation:

1. Stick to a Routine: Whenever possible, try to maintain your regular meal and medication schedule. Consistency helps in stabilizing blood sugar levels.

2. Pack Snacks: Carry a variety of healthy snacks like unsalted nuts, whole-grain crackers, and low-sugar granola bars. These can be a lifesaver when you're in transit or at a location with limited food options.

3. Portion Control: Be mindful of portion sizes, especially when dining out. Consider sharing meals or ordering from the appetizer menu to control carbohydrate intake.

4. Read Food Labels: If you're buying packaged foods or snacks on the go, read nutrition labels to check for carbohydrate content and added sugars.

5. Choose Wisely: Opt for grilled, baked, or steamed dishes over fried or heavily processed foods. Fresh vegetables and lean proteins are excellent choices.

6. Hydrate Smartly: Carry a reusable water bottle and drink water regularly. Avoid sugary drinks and excessive caffeine, which can lead to dehydration.

7. Alcohol in Moderation: If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation and consider lower-sugar options like dry wine or light beer. Be aware of the potential for hypoglycemia when consuming alcohol.

8. Be Active: Incorporate physical activity into your travel plans. Take walks, explore your destination on foot, or do some simple exercises in your hotel room to help manage blood sugar.

9. Stress Management: Travel can be stressful, which can affect blood sugar levels. Practice stress-reduction techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to stay relaxed.

10. Rest Well: Ensure you get enough rest. Lack of sleep can disrupt blood sugar control. Stick to your regular sleep schedule as much as possible.

11. Test Regularly: Check your blood sugar levels regularly, especially if your routine is significantly disrupted by travel. This will help you adjust your medication or insulin doses as needed.

By incorporating these lifestyle-based tips into your travel plans, you can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and enjoy your journey while effectively managing your diabetes but always remember to consult your health care professional for any change in medication or effective personalised care.

Remember that preparation and mindfulness are key to a successful and safe travel experience with diabetes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

