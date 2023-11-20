Diabetes, which is marked by elevated blood glucose levels, is a chronic condition, which can affect your quality of life and even turn fatal if left untreated. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to organ damage and failure with diabetes impacting kidneys, lungs, heart and eyes. So it becomes very essential for people to keep blood sugar levels in check. In a fast-paced world, especially when people contract the disease at a comparatively younger age, they tend to ignore taking care of their health, which can be dangerous. Dr Anand S, Assistant Professor, Department of Endocrinology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, shares some easy tips for busy individuals to keep diabetes in check.

How To Manage Diabetes Despite Your Busy Schedule

"In the fast-paced realm of a hectic lifestyle, effectively managing diabetes poses a distinctive challenge. However, by incorporating straightforward yet impactful strategies, individuals can make a substantial difference in their overall well-being," says Dr Anand S. He adds that from making astute dietary choices and consistently monitoring blood parameters to utilising time-efficient digital tools, the following accessible recommendations empower those with demanding schedules to prioritise their health. Read on to find some practical tips to seamlessly integrate diabetes management into busy lifestyles, as shared by Dr Anand S:

1. Self-Education on Diabetes: The importance of self-education can't be overemphasised. A comprehensive understanding of glucose targets and potential long-term complications equips individuals to proactively and effectively manage their condition.

2. Regular Monitoring: It is advisable to monitor blood glucose levels and HbA1c at least once every three months. This frequent monitoring provides a comprehensive view, allowing for timely adjustments to treatment plans based on observed fluctuations.

3. Annual Complication Screening: An essential aspect involves an annual screening for complications associated with diabetes. Regular check-ups serve as a proactive measure, enabling the early detection and prevention of severe complications through timely intervention.

4. Dietary Awareness During Travel: When on the move, paying careful attention to dietary choices becomes imperative. Mindful eating aids in maintaining stable blood sugar levels, ensuring a smoother travel experience for individuals managing diabetes.

5. Utilising Digital Tools: The integration of digital watches and apps for tracking calorie expenditure proves invaluable in managing sugar levels. These tools offer real-time data, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their lifestyle and dietary habits, thereby enhancing diabetes management.

"Events like World Diabetes Day, which was on November 14, serve as a poignant reminder to prioritise self-care, maintain vigilance over health parameters, and leverage technological advancements for effective diabetes management. By embracing these practical tips, individuals can navigate the complexities of a busy lifestyle while successfully keeping diabetes in check," Dr Anand signs off.