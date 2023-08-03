Diabetes Control: Amla To Neem - 6 Foods To Keep High Blood Sugar In Check

A chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), if left untreated, diabetes can over time cause serious damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart. According to the World Health Organization, the most common is type 2 diabetes, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin. "Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin by itself," the WHO website mentions.

A recent study published by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and the Indian Council of Medical Research carried some disturbing news. According to it, India has around 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million people in the pre-diabetes stages. A healthy diet goes a long way in controlling diabetes. Clinical Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently shared on her Instagram page six food items that can help in diabetes management. Let's check out.

High Blood Sugar: 6 Foods To Control Diabetes

Lovneet Batra shares six food items that people with high blood sugar can include in diet.

Amla: Amla comprises chromium, a mineral that regulates carbohydrate metabolism and is said to make the body more responsive to insulin, further keeping the blood sugar levels in check.



Neem: Neem can reduce glucose uptake through up-regulation of glucose transporter 4 (GLUT4) and inhibition of key intestinal enzymes such as glucosidases.



Jamun (Indian Blackberry): Jamun is a fruit that contains a compound called jamboline, which may help regulate blood sugar levels.



Cinnamon: The spice cinnamon is well-known for its ability to lower blood sugar. Studies have found that the spice can mimic the effects of insulin, a hormone that helps remove sugar from the blood.

Bitter Gourd: Bitter Gourd is linked to lowering the body's blood sugar. This is because the bitter melon has properties that act like insulin, which helps bring glucose into the cells for energy.

Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are a good source of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and lignans. They may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Diabetes Diet: Nutritionist's Tips

In conclusion, Lovneet Batra shares, "Remember, diabetes management is a lifelong commitment, and with the right care, diet, and lifestyle choices, you can lead a healthy and fulfilling life."