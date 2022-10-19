Diwali 2022: Yoga Asanas to lose weight this festive season - Alia Bhatt's trainer tells us how!

Diwali 2022: Diwali is the time to light up our homes, declutter, meet friends and family and gorge on some good food. However, all the eating and the drinking, the mithais and the sharbats, mean that the festive season also adds to the extra flab! The love handles especially can be an irritant when you want to flaunt those beautiful ethnic clothes. While eating mindfully is a suggestion most fitness experts will give, it can be a tad difficult during the festive season. Yoga can be a good solution to deal with the festive flab. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has trained big Bollywood stars including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has taken to her Instagram account and has been sharing several videos, with the title 'Get Fit This Diwali'.

Yoga asanas for love handle/muffin top

"Yoga asanas can actually help you to tone bulging love handles, strengthen your abdomen muscles and develop core strength," Anushka mentions in one of her posts.

She listed out the following exercises:

1. Mountain Pose (Single hand) Pulses - 15 Reps

2. Mountain Pose (Both hands) Pulses - 15 reps on each side

3. Knee to elbow (Opposite Side) - 15 reps on each side

4. Knee to elbow (Same Hand) - 15 reps on each side

5. Triangle Pose - 15 reps on each side

Check out the video below to find out how you go about this:

Yoga for the upper body

If you want to tone or work on your upper body, including muscles of the arms, shoulders, upper back, chest, etc, here are some exercises that Anushka suggests:

1. Arm Circles - 15 Reps

2. Plank Walk Outs - 15 reps

3. Downward Dog to Bear Plank - 15 reps

4. Reverse Table Top Dips - 15 reps

5. Forearm Plank

Check out the video below and follow the steps:

Yoga for abs

Anushka says in her post, "Yoga is not just practised to promote relaxation and balance, but also to help burn stubborn fat and strengthen muscles. Yoga can be a great way to strengthen the core and tone your abs."

For toned abs, she suggests the following exercises:

1. Butterfly Crunches - 15 reps

2. Table Top Crunches - 15 reps

3. 90 Degree Crunches - 15 reps

4. Table Top Hold - 1 minute

5. Hip Dips - 15 reps

The video below will help you do the exercises:

Yoga for lower body

When you want to shed flab from lower body parts like thighs and hips, Anushka suggests these exercises:

1. Garland Squats - 15 reps

2. Warrior 1 Lunges - 15 reps

3. Downward Dog to Pigeon - 15 reps

4. Staff Pose to Upward Plank Pose - 15 reps

5. Bridge Reach - 15 reps

Checkout below how to do the exercises:



As Anushka says, this Diwali, we should "spread love this Diwali, not love handles". However, as the expert points out, it's absolutely essential to check with your doctor if you have any health complications o injuries before you follow any exercise routine.

