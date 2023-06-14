Do You Often Feel Anxious? Understanding How Anxiety Affects Relationships, Work And Daily Activities

Relationships can be severely strained by anxiety, which can lead to a lot of isolation. Your worry may generate tension or stress in your friends and family as well since they don't want to watch you suffer but sometimes are unsure how to assist.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr. Harsha GT, Consultant – Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur shares the impact anxiety has on your relationships and daily life, read on.

It is normal to feel a bit anxious when subjected to situations like tackling problems at work, taking a test, attending an interview, starting something new or making an important decision.

Usually, such feelings are momentary and don't last for long. However, it is not common to constantly respond to a situation with fear or dread along with physical signs such as feeling agitated, restless, sweating, tremors and palpitations. Such behaviour is termed as anxiety disorder.

Understanding Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder is a form of mental illness and it is very common. About 15-20% of the general population experience anxiety disorder at some point of their life.

It is important to understand that anxiety disorder is not self-inflicted or something that a person is making up by self, neither is it a sign of weakness or a flaw in the character or the person’s upbringing. It is a mix of several factors including family history of anxiety or any other mental illnesses, traumatic events in either early childhood or adulthood, hormonal imbalances like thyroid problems, cardiac conditions such as arrhythmias, etc.

It can have varied presentations like headache (tension type headache), dizziness (more often in elderly), gastritis, abnormal bowel habits (Irritable bowel syndrome), sleep disturbances, ringing sound in ear, multiple bodily pains, tiredness etc.

There are different types of anxiety disorders namely, generalized anxiety disorder, agoraphobia, panic disorder, phobia disorder, and separation anxiety (commonly noticed in children). If not identified and treated, anxiety disorder can negatively impact a person’s daily life, relationships, work and general wellbeing.

Impact of Anxiety

Impact of Anxiety on Daily Life

Anxiety in general interferes with almost all aspects of daily life. A person with anxiety generally finds it hard to maintain social connections, concentration, and focus on everyday activities overcome by their feelings of fear and dread.

If left untreated for long, chronic anxiety may trigger hormonal imbalance (increase cortisol, the stress hormone), interfere with body’s metabolism and thereby increase the risk of health conditions including cardiac conditions.

Impact of Anxiety on Relationships

Anxiety can affect all kinds of relationships in several ways, as a person with anxiety would show a spectrum of symptoms that could strain a relationship. The symptoms include:

● Being less expressive and withdrawn from social responsibilities, creating uneven distribution of responsibilities and thereby putting a strain on relationship

● Constantly being haunted with fear, insecurity, overthinking, and trust issues

● Being overly dependent, indecisive, or reluctant to affection for the fear of rejection or getting hurt

Moreover, people with anxiety disorder are also at a greater risk of developing sexual dysfunction which can further put a strain on the relationship between romantic partners by affecting their intimate relationship.

Impact of Anxiety on Work

Anxiety disorder in work is often observed as performance anxiety. A person with performance anxiety may not be able to perform to the best of their potential due to fear of interaction or lack of expression and more commonly end up procrastinating. This may lead to decreased productivity and performance thereby affecting the work quality and quantity.

Managing Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder is one of the most commonly diagnosed and treated mental health illnesses treated by mental health experts. Anxiety can be treated by both medications and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). The most commonly used medications for anxiety disorders include selective serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Anxiety can be best managed by staying abstained from caffeinated beverages such as tea and coffee, quitting smoking and other illicit substances, indulging in physical exercises or sports, practicing mindfulness, including tryptophan rich foods in the diet (milk, banana, nuts and seeds, chocolate, etc.), practicing mind calming and relaxation techniques like yoga, breathing exercises and meditation.