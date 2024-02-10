Drinking Water For Good Health: Benefits Of Alkaline Water At Home- Check DIY Recipes

Alkaline water, often touted for its potential health benefits, is water that has been ionized to increase its pH level, making it less acidic and more alkaline. Typically, regular water has a neutral pH of 7, while alkaline water usually has a pH of 8 or 9.

Experts claim that consuming alkaline water can neutralize acid in the bloodstream, boost metabolism, slow aging, and even prevent chronic diseases like cancer. However, scientific evidence supporting these claims is limited and inconclusive.

Dr Sejal Saheta, Dermatologist at InUrSkn says, "In the pursuit of vibrant well-being, I champion the transformative power of optimal hydration. As a devoted advocate for health, I encourage the exploration of DIY alkaline water at home, a simple yet profound practice. Infusing water with essential minerals not only enhances its taste but also unlocks a myriad of health benefits. DIY alkaline water, with its antioxidant properties, supports cellular rejuvenation and overall vitality."

Despite the lack of robust scientific backing, alkaline water remains popular among certain health-conscious individuals who believe in its purported benefits. It's essential to approach any health trend with critical thinking and consult healthcare professionals before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

"Alkaline water acts as a powerful buffer against potential ailments by successfully balancing the body's pH levels, allowing individuals to strengthen their immune systems and thrive. Scientific findings underscore its role in mitigating acidic environments within the body, curbing the acceleration of bone resorption, further adds Mr. Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director of Tesla Power India"

Easy ways to make DIY Alkaline water

Creating your own alkaline water at home is relatively straightforward and can be done using various methods. Here are three simple DIY alkaline water recipes:

1. Baking Soda Method:

- Add 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda to a gallon of purified water.

- Stir the mixture until the baking soda dissolves completely.

- Let the water sit for a few minutes to allow the pH to increase.

- You can adjust the amount of baking soda based on your preference for alkalinity, but be cautious not to add too much, as it can affect the taste.

2. Lemon Method:

- Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of water.

- Mix well and taste the water to ensure it's to your liking.

- Lemon juice is acidic on its own but has an alkalizing effect on the body once metabolized.

- Adjust the amount of lemon juice according to your taste preferences and desired alkalinity level.

3. Himalayan Salt Method:

- Dissolve a small pinch (about 1/8 teaspoon) of high-quality Himalayan pink salt in a glass of water.

- Stir the water until the salt is fully dissolved.

- Himalayan salt contains various minerals that can help raise the pH level of water and provide additional health benefits.

- Start with a small amount of salt and adjust according to taste.

These DIY methods are simple ways to make alkaline water at home using readily available ingredients. However, it's essential to remember that moderation is key, and consuming alkaline water should complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Consulting with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet is always recommended.