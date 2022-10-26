EXCLUSIVE: Air pollution - Wear N95 mask, avoid fast food; tips to survive toxic air

Air pollution: As October is nearing its end and the winter season is all set to commence, the air quality in different cities across India are ready to see a plunge. While the after-effects of Diwali have been comparatively less this year, especially in Delhi-NCR, many experts have pointed out that the reason might be an early Diwali this year, which means warmer temperatures.

As temperatures dip and winter progresses, more cases of respiratory illnesses get reported. "Winters are worse for asthmatics as it worsens breathing problems. Usually, during this period, air pollution takes a deep plunge and the air is choked with pollutants. So it's important to take care of oneself," says Dr Sandeep Garg, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.

Air Pollution Effects: Impacts the lungs and other organs

While air pollution impacts our lungs severely, the ill effects are not limited to just the lungs. Dr Mayank Saxena, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Max Hospital Vaishali (Ghaziabad), says, "Pollution in itself is a big health issue. It affects not just the lungs but other organs as well. Particles like PM 2.5 can go inside the body through the lungs and via blood, reach other organs as well." He adds, "People who already have respiratory problems, face further issues. Breathing problems intensify. We see a higher number of OPD visits and hospitalizations during this time. Many patients have to be given strong treatments, including the use of nebulizers. Also, new patients who didn't have breathing or respiratory problems earlier, suddenly develop them, thanks to the toxic air."

How to protect yourself from air pollution: 5 steps to take

Dr Mayank Saxena lists the following steps to take to combat the effects of air pollution:

1) Regularly use an N95 mask and make sure to cover your nose and mouth.

2) Shange your clothes after you come home from outside. Wash your hands and face with soap and water.

3) Drink lots of water and keep yourself hydrated

4) Take care of your diet. Eat lots of fresh fruits, and vegetables; basically, focus on having nutritious food. Avoid fast food

5) Use an air purifier inside the house



Many experts like Dr Garg has also recommended that people must avoid going out as much as possible when the air quality is really bad. "Avoid early morning walks as pollution levels are at an alarming level during that time," said D Garg.