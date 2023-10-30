Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy recently suggested that the youth of the country should volunteer to work 70 hours a week to ensure India’s development. While the comment has attracted conflicting reactions from different segments of society, the key question remains whether a 70-hour work week, which translates to nearly 12 hours of work for six days a week, is sustainable in terms of health and fitness. Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director, Orthopaedic Department, Max Hospital, Vaishali (Ghaziabad), shares his thoughts on this with Zee News Digital.

Long Work Hours Can Take A Toll On Body

Long work hours can be physically demanding and lead to various health issues, says Dr Akhilesh Yadav. "Prolonged periods of sitting, standing, or repetitive movements can strain our musculoskeletal system. This strain can contribute to conditions like back pain, neck pain, and joint problems, which I often treat in my practice. To maintain good musculoskeletal health, it's essential to take regular breaks and incorporate ergonomic practices into your workspace," the doctor shares.

How Diet And Sleep Get Affected

One of the most significant casualties of extended work hours is our diet and sleep patterns. "With hectic schedules, people often resort to fast food and irregular meal timings, leading to poor nutrition. Sleep is compromised as long work hours leave less time for rest, causing sleep deprivation, which is linked to a range of health issues, including increased stress and weakened immune function. It is crucial to prioritise nutrition and ensure a good night's sleep to promote overall well-being," says Dr Yadav.

Health Risks Of Long Work Hours

The health risks associated with long work hours are not limited to musculoskeletal issues, poor diet, and sleep deprivation. Dr Yadav says, "Studies have shown that working excessively long hours can also lead to conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health problems like anxiety and depression. Chronic stress and the lack of time for relaxation can have serious consequences on our health. It is essential to recognise these risks and take steps to mitigate them."

Strike Work-Life Balance

The orthopaedic surgeon points out that his foremost advice will be to strike a balance between work and personal life. "While the ideal number of work hours can vary from person to person, it is essential to prioritize your health and well-being," says Dr Yadav. Here are some practical tips as shared by the doctor:

1. Set Boundaries: Establish clear boundaries between work and personal life. Avoid bringing work-related stress home.

2. Take Regular Breaks: Incorporate short breaks throughout your workday to stretch and relax your muscles.

3. Maintain A Healthy Diet: Make conscious choices to eat nutritious meals and avoid relying on fast food.

4. Prioritize Sleep: Ensure you get enough sleep to rejuvenate your body and mind.

5. Seek Support: If you're struggling with the demands of long work hours, don't hesitate to seek support from healthcare professionals or therapists.

"In conclusion, the ideal number of work hours should be a balance that allows you to thrive both professionally and personally while safeguarding your health. Remember that your well-being is of paramount importance. By making conscious choices and prioritizing self-care, we can lead healthier and more fulfilling lives, even in a world where work never seems to stop," says Dr Yadav.