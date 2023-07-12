Monsoon Health Tips: Common Infectious Diseases, Symptoms And Preventive Steps

While monsoon gives us relief from the scorching heat of summer and nature blooms and blossoms, unfortunately, it's also the time when your health can take a beating, thanks to the infectious diseases that one can easily catch. So while you enjoy the rainy season, it is essential to take precautions and safeguard yourself and your family from various infections. Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, talks about the common monsoon infections, their symptoms, and preventive measures.

Monsoon Illnesses, Symptoms, Dos & Don'ts

Dr Tushar Tayal lists out some commonly encountered monsoon illnesses:



Influenza:

• It is commonly known as the flu, occurs during the monsoon season, and is highly contagious due to the spread of the virus in the air.

• Symptoms of influenza include a runny or stuffy nose, body aches, throat irritation and soreness, and fever.

• The treatment for influenza is symptomatic and does not require antibiotics.

Typhoid:

• It is a waterborne bacterial infection caused by the bacteria called Salmonella. This disease is transmitted through the consumption of food or water contaminated with the feces of an infected person.

• Symptoms of typhoid include prolonged high fever lasting more than five days, severe abdominal pain, headache, vomiting, and either loose stools or constipation. Typhoid can prove to be life-threatening if left untreated.

• The primary treatment for typhoid involves administering antibiotics over a period of 10-14 days.

Hepatitis A:

• It is a liver disease spurred on by hepatitis A virus exposure.

• It is primarily transmitted through contaminated food or water, and can also be spread by flying insects.

• Symptoms of hepatitis A include jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin), stomach pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and fatigue.

• The treatment for hepatitis A is primarily symptomatic and does not require the use of antibiotics.

Dengue Fever:

• It is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected tiger mosquito (Aedes Aegypti), which has black and white stripes and typically bites early in the morning or at dawn.

• Symptoms of dengue fever include severe joint and muscle pain, headache, fever, rash, backache, eye pain, nausea, and bleeding.

• Complication of dengue fever is called Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), commonly seen in pregnant women, the elderly, and young children.

• There are no specific antibiotics or antiviral medications to treat dengue fever.

• Rest and fluid intake (oral rehydration) is extremely important.

• Pain relievers such as paracetamol (650 mg) can be taken every 4-5 hours, while Disprin and antibiotics should be avoided.

Malaria:

• Mosquitos are the reason, for the spread of this disease.

• Common symptoms of malaria include fever, body ache, chills, and sweating.

• If left untreated, malaria can lead to complications such as jaundice, severe anemia, or even liver and kidney failure.

• The use of antimalarial medications is prescribed for the treatment of malaria.

• Antibiotics do not play a role in the treatment of malaria.

Gastroenteritis And Food Poisoning:

• These are common during the monsoon season.

• Symptoms of these conditions include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, and fever.

• The primary treatment for gastroenteritis and food poisoning is hydration, with a recommended intake of 250 ml of oral fluids for every loose stool.

• Following a bland diet including foods such as rice, curds, and fruits like banana, apple, and coconut water can help.

• Oral rehydration solution (ORS) can be used to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes.

• After consulting a doctor, only then antibiotics must be taken.

Preventive Health Measures To Take In Monsoon

Dr Tushar Tayal lists the following preventive measures that one can take to keep illnesses at bay during the rainy season:

• Drink only boiled water or water that has been cleaned by a purifier to prevent waterborne illnesses.

• Avoid the accumulation of stagnant water in and around your home to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing to reduce the spread of respiratory infections.

• Use mosquito repellents and nets, as dengue-transmitting mosquitoes are active during the day while malaria-causing mosquitoes are active at night.

• Keep your garments dry and use antifungal powder to prevent fungal skin infections.

• Consume freshly prepared food and avoid eating food from roadside vendors to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

• Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption to remove any potential contaminants.

• Consider getting vaccinated for hepatitis A, typhoid, and influenza as preventive measures against these diseases.