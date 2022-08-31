Weight loss tips: The festive season is upon us and starting today, the country will be celebrating Ganeshostsav for the next 10 days. Then it will soon be time for Navratri and Durga Puja, while October will also see festivals like Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Christmas and New Year's won't be far along. Diverse and multi-cultural India has lots of festivals and while there are different ways in which different festivals are celebrated, feasting remains a common point of all festivals. During festive times, we consume a lot of sweets and fried food. And this automatically means gaining those extra kilos which are definitely not easy to shed, unless we take immediate action. Srabani Mukherjee, Team Leader, Dietetics Department, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, Kolkata, shares with us some tips to follow in the festive months to avoid excessive weight gain.

Weight management during festive months: TIPS

- Consume a lot of antioxidant-rich food. Berries, fruits, nuts and leafy veggies will not only help in terms of weight but also make your skin glow. If you are working out extensively, not only do you lose weight but there's mineral and vitamin deficiency. Antioxidant-rich food will help to balance that as well.

- Even when you are feasting, try to take care of small issues. Reduce extra calorie-rich food consumption; avoid carbonated beverages as much as possible. Avoid sugar and sugar-containing items and instead opt for healthy fruits that have natural sugar.

- Milk and milk products are an important part of our festivals. So even if you can't completely avoid them, go for low-fat or double-toned milk. Avoid full cream milk.

- Fruits and vegetables are high in fibre, so include them in your diet regularly.

- Consume an adequate amount of water. Water will improve metabolism, and flush the toxins.

- Since it's difficult to go on diets and say no to those yummy delicacies during the festive season, exercise regularly. When you are doing pandal hopping, see if it's possible to do so by foot. This will ensure a walk and every step counts.

- You can select items like south Indian food, Chinese cuisine, items like steamed momos, clear soup and gravy veggies when you are eating out.



