EXCLUSIVE Weight Loss Tips: How to avoid weight gain in winter - 5 foods to eat and avoid

Winter weight issues: As mercury drops, our hunger pangs go up and we often crave that warm cup of hot chocolate or the yummy ghee-loaded gajar ka halwa! Winters are also the time when we generally feel lazy and many of us drop our gym memberships and generally love to remain curled up under blankets. While all these sound cozy and idyllic, it also comes with the dreaded weight gain! Less physical activities coupled with a calorie-heavy diet can often lead us to adding some pounds. The right diet is important, but what should you eat and what should you stay away from? Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, says, "With so much information available in the digital world surrounding weight loss, getting the correct information can prove challenging for many people. Add to that, the initial enthusiasm surrounding weight loss might tempt a person to cut a lot of calories from their meals, but it is essential to understand that consuming too few calories can put a person's health at risk. If a meal is not balanced and nutritious with equal amounts of vitamins and minerals, it can cause serious health problems."

Shah adds that in the winter season, the human body requires fuel to function correctly, "which is why diet planning is essential to weight loss. It is highly advised that any person who is planning to modify their diet to lose weight should first consult a dietician/specialized doctor, so that the meals that they consume do not affect their health in any adverse manner."

Prevent weight gain in winter: 5 foods to eat

Minal Shah provides some tips to help a person follow a healthy and sustainable weight loss plan, especially during the winter:

1) Focus on fibre-rich food items: Fibre is essential to any balanced meal as it ensures early satiety, thereby helping control the meal portions consumed. Fibre is present in many food items like local fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

2) Include root vegetables in your diet: Winter is a season for sweet potatoes, beetroots and carrots. These items have excellent nutritional properties and can be consumed as healthy snacks during the entire season.

3) Consume sesame seeds daily: Sesame seeds are one of the best treats you can get in the winter as they have good calorie density that fuels the body with the necessary nutrients. It is high in Zinc and Iron, which also ensures healthy haemoglobin levels. In addition, sesame seeds are rich in healthy fats and make a good snack in the winter season. If you have a sweet tooth, you can explore a healthy sweets range like sesame laddu, kachariyu, gajak, etc.

4) Eat more protein-based meals: Lentils like beans, milk and milk products, soya, egg, and lean meat like poultry and fish are incredible sources of protein that keep immunity strong, have an excellent thermic effect on food, and are packed with many more nutrients that should be added to a winter diet.

5) Consume citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, kiwis, limes, and grapefruits are rich in vitamins that help boost immunity in winter. They are also rich sources of phytonutrients and fibre, making them an excellent addition to any diet, irrespective of whether the person is trying to lose weight.

Weight maintenance in winter: 5 foods to avoid

The foods that a person consumes have a significant impact on their current and future weight. "While the food mentioned above can help a person stay on track with their weight goals, the below-mentioned food items are best avoided, as they can drastically derail your weight loss goals," says Minal Shah. Here are the food types to avoid:

1) Cut back on sugar: A hot beverage with a sweet/ savoury treat is always a source of temptation during winter. However, most of these beverages are very high in sugar and cream. Additionally, sweet treats like pastries, doughnuts, and croissants are dense in sugar and fat, with can effectively lead to unhealthy weight gain. People trying to be healthy should choose a hot beverage that is not calorie-dense, like fresh vegetable soups, or different types of tea like green tea, mint tea, and chamomile.

2) Replace high-fat snacks with healthy foods: Winters are generally associated with a wide range of tasty snacks and treats. While it is okay to indulge in them sometimes, constant snacking on these treats can lead to unhealthy weight gain. On a regular basis, try to avoid unhealthy snacks and instead choose healthier alternatives like fresh fruits and vegetable-based snacks, nuts, and seeds, which are not just filling but also do not contain unhealthy calories, added sugar or unhealthy fats.

3) Do not eat a lot of red meat/ mutton: Mutton is a delicacy consumed by many people, especially during the winter. However, mutton has a very high-fat content, which can be dangerous, especially for people with comorbidities. Additionally, undercooked mutton can cause many health complications when consumed daily.

4) Reduce alcohol intake: Alcohol is frequently consumed in winter since it creates a warm buzz in the body. While it is okay to drink alcohol in moderation, daily intake of alcohol can take a toll on a person's physical and mental health. Some short-term effects of alcohol include dizziness, nausea, vomiting and sometimes dehydration, depending on the type and quantity of drink consumed. Further, chronic alcohol consumption can cause severe liver disease, particularly if it is not treated promptly.

5) Refrain from cold foods/ refrigerated foods: The winter season can also be a season for cold and flu, especially for people with low immunity. Keeping this in mind, avoiding cold foods is essential so unnecessary infections can be avoided.