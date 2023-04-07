World Health Day 2023: 7 Yoga Asanas You Must Do Daily For Good Health

The World Health Day is observed on April 7 and it is celebrated annually. Each year, it draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. The date of 7 April marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. In 2023, WHO is observing its 75th anniversary and the theme for World Health Day 2023 is 'Health For All'.

The common adage 'Health is Wealth' is never untrue. Maintaining physical and mental fitness goes a long way in living a fulfilled life of quality. Regular exercise is essential to remain healthy and Yoga is considered a holistic form of working out, that benefits health on several levels. Talking about the benefits of practicing yoga regularly, yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shares, "Yoga may be started at any age, which is one of its biggest benefits. Yoga asanas nourish from the inside out, in addition to causing observable changes to the physical body's outside, such as toning, body conditioning, and weight loss or increase (as required). It modulates the functions of various organs, including the heart, liver, kidney, and pancreas, by massaging them. Regular practice will help one maintain their composure, sharpen their attention, and develop their physical and mental stamina."

World Health Day 2023: 7 Everyday Yoga Asanas

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar lists 7 different asanas that can be done daily for good health. "Yoga has many various facets, such as mudras, asanas, chanting, meditation, pranayama, and many others. Yet, asanas are one of the fundamental components of your yoga practice. Consider using these 7 easy asanas in your everyday workout programme as they are both efficient and simple," he shares.

1. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Formation of the posture:

- Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana

- Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh

- Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh

- Place your palms on the knees

- Sit erect with your spine straight

2. Dandasana

Formation of the posture:

- Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward.

- Join your legs bringing your heels together

- Keep your back straight

- Tighten the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves

- Look ahead

- Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine

- Relax your shoulders

- Hold this asana for 30 seconds

3. Ardha Padmasana

Formation of the posture

- Begin with Sukhasana

- Place your right foot on your left thigh facing upwards

- Push your knees to the floor

- Straighten your back and place your palms on your knees facing upwards

- Hold this asana for a while

- Repeat the same on the other side

4. Padmasana

Formation of the posture

- Sit in Ardha Padmasana with your right foot over your left thigh

- Lift your left foot and place it on your right thigh facing up

- Pull your feet closer to your hips

- Drop your knees to the floor

- Place your palms on your knees facing up

- Hold the asana for a while

- Repeat with the other leg

5. Padahastasana

Formation of the posture



- Begin by standing in Samasthithi

- Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees

- Place palms on either side of feet

- As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

- With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

6. Vajrasana

Formation of the posture

- Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

- Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat

- Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

- Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles

- Keep your heels close to each other

- Do not place the toes on top of the other, instead right and left must be next to each other

- Place your palms on your knees facing upward

- Straighten your back and look forward

- Hold this asana for a while

7. Naukasana

Formation of the Posture

- Lie down on your back.

- Bring your upper body 45° off the floor.

- Pivot your body weight on your hips and lift your legs 45° off the floor.

- Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

- Try to prevent a bend in the knees.

- Keep your arms parallel to the ground and pointing forward.

- Tighten your abdominal muscles.

- Straighten your back.



(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always check with an expert before beginning a new exercise regime.)