Facing Mental Health Challenges Journalists? Navigate Your Ways To Work-Life Balance

Journalism in the world’s most populous country is a demanding and crucial profession, with journalists often serving as frontline warriors of the nation. However, the rigorous demands of the job, including strict deadlines, round-the-clock availability, travel to risky locations, and difficulties in maintaining work-life balance, can significantly impact their mental health. These challenges make journalists vulnerable to stress-related problems, anxiety, and mood disorders along with other psychiatric conditions.

Regrettably, mental health support for journalists is often overlooked due to prevailing stigma as shared by Charu Prabhakar, RCI accredited Clinical Psychologist, Lissun. However, safeguarding the mental well-being of journalists requires action at both individual and organizational levels.

At the Individual Level:

1. Daily Self-Care Regimen: Encouraging journalists to prioritize self-care activities such as regularly exercising, getting adequate sleep, healthy nutrition, spending time with their loved ones, virtual detox, and mindfulness practices can bolster their resilience against stress.

2. Stress Management: Learning techniques to manage stress by practicing, thought journaling, deep breathing exercises, mindfulness practices, and time management strategies, can help journalists better cope with the pressures of their profession.

3. Burnout Management: Educating journalists on recognizing the signs of burnout and implementing effective strategies to prevent and manage it, such as setting boundaries, taking regular breaks, and engaging in hobbies or relaxation activities, is crucial.

4. Seeking Therapy: Seeking individual therapy or counseling for mental health concerns can help journalists access the support they need to thrive in their careers.

At the Organisational Level:

1. Peer Support: Establishing peer support networks or mentorship programs within the organisation can provide journalists with a supportive environment where they can share experiences, seek advice, and receive emotional support from colleagues facing similar challenges.

2. Employee Assistance and Wellness Programs (EWAP): EAWPs are crucial for journalists facing the stress of strict deadlines. Confidential counseling services within these programs offer a safe space for journalists to discuss challenges, manage stress, and develop coping strategies along with services of crisis intervention, and referral services to provide mental health support when needed.

3. Promoting Work-Life Balance: Encouraging a culture that prioritizes work-life balance through policies such as flexible work hours, telecommuting options, and paid time off can help reduce job-related stress and prevent burnout among journalists.