Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner With A Whopping 8.7 Mn Followers Dies At Age Of 30

Jo Lindner, a well-known fitness influencer on social media, passed away at the age of 30 due to an unexpected aneurysm. Following his untimely demise, the German YouTuber, popularly known as "Joesthetics," received an outpouring of condolences and tributes across various social media platforms.

Media reports indicate that Jo had been residing in Thailand in recent years and regularly shared videos showcasing his life there. Alongside his 940,000 subscribers, the bodybuilder shared workout tips, dietary advice, and even displayed his shoe collection.

His girlfriend, Nicha, confirmed his tragic passing on Instagram, expressing her grief and referring to Jo as an extraordinary and remarkable individual in this world.

Her social media post read, “Jo is the best place everyone. Yesterday his past away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me ..than ..we was just lay down cuddle..waiting the time to go meet Noel at the gym at 16.00 ..he was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast.. 3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck .. we not really realize it… until it too late. At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart. And he is the believer in EVERYONE.

All the Joesthetics followers are in shock and are leaving condolence messages on his instagram posts. “This feels incredibly unreal. May you find eternal peace and strength, Joe. Your legacy will always be remembered, and your memory will live on in the hearts and minds of the millions you inspired,” read one of the comments.

What Is Aneurysm?

An aneurysm is a medical condition characterized by a bulging or ballooning of a weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel. It occurs when the pressure of blood flowing through the vessel causes a localized dilation or expansion. Aneurysms can develop in any blood vessel in the body, but they are most commonly found in the arteries that supply blood to the brain (cerebral aneurysms) and the aorta (aortic aneurysms).