From diabetes to thyroid, THESE 5 chronic diseases can cause depression; know here

Depression: We can’t even imagine how difficult it is to live with a chronic disease like diabetes, arthritis or kidney disease. It can affect your mental health in the worst way possible. I guess, now you know why almost one-third of people diagnosed with such diseases experience depression at least once in their lifetime.

The reason behind why this happens is that these chronic diseases cannot be cured completely and can only be managed with the right lifestyle. From movement issues to doing everyday chores, the inability to do the work with perfection can build up the stress which further turns into clinical depression.

Here are 5 common chronic illnesses that could cause depression. Take a look:

Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes is a chronic condition which affects the production of insulin. The symptoms such as thirst, frequent urination, hunger and fatigue may occur if you are affected with the disease. Type 2 Diabetes can also cause blurred vision.

The overall complications and health issues may worsen the symptoms of depression which can make us indulge in smoking unhealthy eating leading to weight gain.

Arthritis

Arthritis and depression majorly occur at the same time. As per the studies, depression occurring with rheumatoid arthritis can make the treatment for latter less effective. Depression, if not addressed, may result in greater pain, sexual dysfunction, loss of productivity at work, higher risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks in this case.

Heart failure

Heart failure is directly linked with the higher risk of depression. The reports suggest that an estimate of 20-30% people are fighting depression due to heart failure. Those dealing with the heart failure have to deal with multiple feelings from sadness to fear to depression to anger to anxiety.

Kidney diseases



Conditions such as anxiety disorder, depression, cognitive impairment mostly occur in kidney disease patients. One of the most common symptoms of kidney failure is delirium. In this situation, people are confused because as it leads to increasing toxins which affect the brain. Also, itching, low immunity and pressure of dialysis can result in depression.

Thyroid

The thyroid gland deals with the regulation of thyroid hormones which can cause anxiety or depression. The severity of thyroid disease decides the severity of the mood swings. Those having hyperthyroidism experience unusual nervousness, lack of concentration, fatigue, weight gain, decreased libido and low mood. Also, thyroid disease can lead to infertility which can result in trauma and anxiety in women.