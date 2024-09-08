Advertisement
Govt Probes First Suspected Mpox Case, Urges Public To Stay Calm

Adding to the ongoing mpox scare, a man who recently returned from a country with mpox transmission has been identified as the first suspected case, the Union health ministry reported.

Sep 08, 2024, 05:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.

Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added.

