Doctors at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad have raised concerns about the increase in brain infections in India's coastal and rice belt regions during the monsoon season. The combination of high humidity and increased mosquito breeding in these areas leads to a surge in cases of viral encephalitis and other brain infections, significantly affecting these populations. Children and the elderly are particularly at risk.

A brain infection, also known as encephalitis, occurs when the brain becomes inflamed due to infection by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. These infections can lead to severe inflammation and damage to brain tissues, potentially causing a range of neurological symptoms. Brain infections, which are relatively rare in developed countries, remain a significant public health issue in South Asian nations like India. The incidence of brain infections spikes during the monsoon season due to favorable conditions for mosquito breeding, which are vectors for several viral infections such as dengue and Japanese encephalitis.

According to recent data from The Lancet Global Health, coastal regions such as Karnataka and Orissa, as well as northeastern states like Assam and Tripura, and northern states with rice belts like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are endemic zones for viral encephalitis in India.

Dr. Sanjay Pandey, HoD, Neurology and Stroke Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said, “Brain infections can be of several types like viral, bacterial, tubercular, fungal, or protozoal. The most common symptoms of brain infections include fever, headache, vomiting, seizures, and altered consciousness.The reason why children and senior citizens are more prone to catch such infections is because of their weaker immune systems. Parents should be vigilant for symptoms such as rashes and loss of consciousness in their children during this season. Early intervention is crucial in managing these infections effectively and improving patient outcomes. Preventing mosquito breeding and protecting against mosquito bites are essential steps. If not treated timely, viral encephalitis can pave the way for parkinsonism, dystonia, and tremor.”

“In India, treatments for brain infections depend on the type and cause of the infection. Bacterial infections are typically treated with antibiotics, while antiviral medications are used for viral infections like Japanese encephalitis and dengue. Tubercular brain infections require a prolonged course of anti-tuberculosis drugs. Fungal infections are treated with antifungal medications. Supportive care, including anti-seizure drugs, corticosteroids to reduce inflammation, and hospitalization, is often necessary. Advanced cases might require intensive care and surgical interventions. Access to these treatments varies, with urban centers generally offering more comprehensive care,” he added.

In the fight against brain infections, the Indian government can play a pivotal role by enhancing healthcare infrastructure, ensuring the availability of essential medications, and implementing public health campaigns to raise awareness about brain infections. The impact of healthcare workers in this regard is indisputable as they provide critical care, educate communities about prevention methods, and identify symptoms. The collective efforts of the public, healthcare institutions, and governing bodies are vital in reducing the incidence and impact of brain infections in India.