Health hacks for the work-from-home life

New Delhi: The work-from-home routine in 2020 brought many families closer as they found themselves under the same roof for an extended period of time. As curfews restrict movement and people have to home shelter, setting health goals can help you achieve wellness as a family while you stay safe.

Madhuri Ruia, nutritionist and Pilates expert shares how you can become each other's cheerleaders by encouraging a healthier, happier lifestyle.

Invest in indoor fitness tools

The lockdown has turned up the heat on indoor fitness, pushing everyone to strive for a healthier way of living. Investing together in online fitness classes or even props like resistance bands and dumbbells is the perfect way for you and your siblings to stay on top of your fitness routine. Motivate each other daily and take consistency to another level by following the habit-forming 21/90 rule. This will not only boost self-confidence, but will also leave you feeling rejuvenated and relaxed after a long day's work.

Take mini breaks

The solution for WFH stress is to take work-free breaks during the day. The lockdown made us realise that there is more to life than deadlines and virtual calls. These uncertain times have encouraged us to take a pause, be grateful and enjoy each moment as it comes. Small things like taking a 15-minute break with your family members every three hours for a cup of coffee, a game of catch or a quick comedy show will instantly liven up the mood, making the day feel lighter and less mundane. The little moments help clear the headspace, which improves productivity, helping you work better.

Embrace a nutty start to the day

While we focus on staying fit and toning our bodies, one thing that we often forget is to provide it with the right nutrition. Starting your day with nuts like almonds will give your body the energy boost it needs during the day. Almonds are rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus; nutrients that are known to provide energy that help keep you active. A handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote a feeling of fullness, which helps limit unhealthy snacking by keeping hunger at bay. Almonds contain immunity supporting nutrients like zinc, copper, and folate. Starting your day the nutty way will help you and your siblings reap nutritious benefits that not only add a natural glow but also help manage diabetes and improve heart health.