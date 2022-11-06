topStoriesenglish
healthy heart tips: 10 foods to include in your diet now - check list

Healthy heart is a must for all. Thus, here are 10 foods which you can consume to keep your heart healthy.

  • According to a proverb, "With a healthy heart, the beat carries on."
  • While there are numerous benefits of maintaining heart health, the primary advantages include longevity, fighting depression and reducing the chances of dementia.

New Delhi: According to a proverb, "With a healthy heart, the beat carries on." While there are numerous benefits of maintaining heart health, the primary advantages include longevity, fighting depression and reducing the chances of dementia.

To keep your heart healthy, what is the more important thing that you should keep in mind? Well, it is consuming the food that specifically target you heart. However, these foods are nutritious as a whole.

10 foods to keep your heart stay young and healthy

Get more raw food in your diet for its fiber and antioxidant intake.

Beetroot

It acts as a vasodilator and high antioxidant content.

Garlic 

It has inflammatory and bad cholesterol-lowering properties and acts as a natural blood thinner.

Organic tea 

Due to the high antioxidant content, especially EGCG, it holds potent cholesterol-lowering properties.

Fish

The healthy fats present in fish help lowering the bad cholesterol in the body and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Curd

Curd is a well-balanced source of protein, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. It has multiple benefits, and their high potassium lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, respectively.

Oats

It is indeed a heart-healthy foods as it helps the heart by reducing bad cholesterol in the body. In addition, Oats have a very high fibre content.

Fruits 

Grapes, pomegranates, and berries should be consumed as they have high antioxidant content.

Seeds

Tiny size but huge impact. Seeds such as pumpkin, chia and flax seeds are rich in omega3 and fibre. This is what makes them a perfect heart-healthy food.

Spinach

The fibrous nature of spinach is beneficial for the health of your heart. Moreover, the dietary magnesium and potassium present in it help in lowering blood pressure.

Good quality oils

Refined oil does not work well for your health and thus replace them with coconut oil, pure A2 Gir cow ghee, and mustard oil which helps in boosting good cholesterol and fight inflammation.

