To better understand people’s evolving health needs Abbott, a global healthcare company, in partnership with IPSOS, unveiled the findings of its pan-India survey, ‘Healthy Living: The Role of Vitamin C.’

The survey done by Abbott highlighted that nearly 7 out of 10 consumers associate good health with immunity, high energy levels, and performing daily activities without difficulty. Most people also seek to maintain adequate levels of vitamin C for better health outcomes. Vitamin C is an essential micronutrient involved in maintaining several body functions and is known to have many health benefits. The findings uncovered insights into how people perceive and incorporate vitamin C into their daily routines.

Dr. Kartik Peethambaran, Associate Director, Medical Affairs, Abbott India said, “Vitamin C contributes to the immune defence mechanism of the body that helps boost immunity. Supplementation with vitamin C is known to prevent and treat respiratory infections and has multiple health benefits. Our survey highlights perception on the role of vitamin C in overall good health.”

“Vitamin C has significant health benefits such as strengthening the body’s defences and bone health, enhancing iron absorption, helping with wound healing, maintenance of healthy gums, and more. Lack of vitamin C can, therefore, lead to a nutritional gap,” said Dr.V S Isser, Consulting Physician & Cardiologist, Isser Medical Center, New Delhi. He added, “Consistent consumption of vitamin C not just helps in building immunity but also benefits people with non-communicable diseases like diabetes, who may require greater intake.”

Key Findings: ‘Healthy Living: The Role of Vitamin C’ Survey

Ipsos surveyed over 2,000 people across nine cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Some key findings include:

Observed benefits:

1. 52% of respondents said consuming vitamin C supplements during rainy and winter seasons resulted in fewer sick days

2. 61% of women found vitamin C beneficial in faster recovery from illness

Perceived benefits:

1. About 60% of respondents (including 50% of non-supplement users) associate vitamin C supplements with recovery from illness

2. 65% of respondents perceive that vitamin supplements help in maintaining overall health, and 52% think that it can help maintain bone and joint health

3. 73% of respondents drink enough water and have a balanced diet to recover faster from illnesses

Effects of low vitamin C intake:

1. 60% of respondents believe that lack of vitamin C lowers immunity

2. 36% associate low Vitamin C intake with delay in recovery from illnesses

Dr.V S Isser further added, “These findings further align with research studies on vitamin C and its role in supporting immune function and fighting infections. Making Vitamin C a part of one’s daily diet can help people get and stay healthy by building a stronger immune system.”