Heart Health: 7 Stress-Busting Techniques For A Healthy Heart

In the fast-paced world that we live in, stress is inevitable and the impact of unmanaged and long-term stress on our health, particularly on the heart, cannot be understated. Unmanaged Stress in life is a ‘Double Jeopardy’ for our Heart – it is directly linked with heart diseases like Hypertension and Myocardial Infarction. Indirectly- chronic stress leads to unhealthy habits like smoking, alcoholism, overeating, and lack of physical activity- and these will further increase the risk of heart disease.

Hence, it makes common sense for us to be sincere and proactive in managing our stress -not only for a sense of well-being but also to keep our heart healthy. By incorporating the following stress-busting techniques into your lifestyle, you can not only reduce the negative effects of stress but also promote overall well-being.

Dr Aseem R. Srivastava, Head of pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Artemis Hospital Gurugram shares seven stress-busting techniques that can contribute to a healthier heart and overall well-being.

Healthy Eating Habits:

Your diet can significantly influence your stress levels and heart health. Consume a well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive intake of caffeine, sugary foods, and processed snacks, as these can contribute to stress and negatively impact your heart.

Regular Exercise:

Physical activity is not only essential for maintaining a healthy weight and promoting cardiovascular fitness but is also an excellent stress buster. Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood elevators, and helps to reduce stress hormones. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week, whether it's walking, jogging, cycling, or participating in your favourite sport.

Deep Breathing and Meditation

Incorporating deep breathing exercises and meditation into your daily routine can be a powerful way to combat stress. Deep, slow breaths activate the body's relaxation response, reducing stress hormones and promoting a sense of calm. Consider practicing mindfulness meditation for as little as 10 minutes a day to experience the benefits.

Quality Sleep:

Sleep plays a crucial role in stress management and heart health. Lack of adequate sleep can contribute to increased stress levels and negatively impact cardiovascular function. Establish a regular sleep routine, create a comfortable sleep environment, and aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to support overall well-being.

Social Connections:

Building and maintaining strong and real-life social connections reduces stress. Spending time with loved ones, sharing experiences, and having a support system can provide emotional comfort and help alleviate stress. Please remember- people with strong social bonds have 50 percent higher chances of overall survival than those who have fewer social connections.

In addition to prevention of heart diseases- social connections can help prevent other serious illnesses and their adverse outcomes (Stroke, Dementia, Depression, Anxiety).

So, make time for social activities, whether it's spending time with family, and friends, or joining community groups. People who are more socially connected to family, friends, or their community are happier, physically healthier, and live longer

Time Management:

Feeling overwhelmed by a busy schedule can contribute to stress. Effective time management can help create a sense of control and reduce stress levels. Prioritize tasks, set realistic goals, and learn to say no when necessary. Break tasks into manageable steps to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Hobbies and Relaxation Techniques:

Engaging in hobbies and relaxation techniques can be an enjoyable way to manage stress. Whether it's reading, gardening, listening to music, or practicing yoga, finding activities that bring joy and relaxation can have a positive impact on your mental well-being and heart health.