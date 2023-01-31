High Blood Pressure Control: Yoga Asanas to Manage Hypertension - Practise Regularly

In a fast-paced world filled with stress, it is essential to find a way to deal with anxiety and tension and work towards our health. Stress is known to be one of the major causes of mental health problems as well as physical health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels, among others. "Being worried or overworked can raise blood pressure. We can focus our attention on bettering ourselves and living healthier lives when we are mentally clear, which is something that yoga and meditation help us achieve," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation.

Yoga for High Blood Pressure

Anyone can use the many effective yoga techniques to heal their mind, body, and spirit, says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. He adds that yoga increases our optimism and equips us with the tools we need to overcome obstacles without becoming unduly anxious or unhappy. Here are a few straightforward methods for reducing your blood pressure while adopting a healthy lifestyle and practicing yoga:

Dandasana

Sit and open your legs wide to begin; pull your heels together to unite your legs; keep your back straight; and contract your thigh, calf, and pelvic muscles. Put your palms on the floor next to your hips to support your spine. Look ahead. For 30 seconds, maintain this position while relaxing your shoulders.

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

• Kneel down, placing your hands on your shoulders and your knees on your hips.

• Inhale, bending your spine upward.

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

• Focus your attention on your chest as you exhale, allowing your neck to droop and your spine to arch.

Yoga Mudra for heart problems

The Mritsanjeevani Mudra, also called the Gesture of the Heart or Hridaya Mudra, when practiced on a daily basis, lowers the risk of the development of heart disease. It removes the blocks in the blood veins and known to regulate irregular heartbeats and control high blood pressure. Here's how to practice"

• With your eyes closed, take a few slow, deep breaths while paying attention to your breathing.

• With your palms facing up toward the heavens, place both of your hands on your knees.

• Now, flex your index finger.

Practice Siddha Walk

A traditional yogic spiritual practice is the Siddha Walk. It has the capacity to advance not only your physical health but also your intellectual and spiritual growth. It is a dynamic system founded on science that has the power to fundamentally alter the human body and psyche. The number 8 or infinity plays a significant and potent part in the Siddha walk.

