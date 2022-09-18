Uncontrolled high blood pressure? Lower the risk of heart failure with lifestyle changes

A significant risk factor for heart failure is high blood pressure. That's because the pressure exerted by the blood as it flows through your arteries is too strong. Your arteries become damaged by this pressure, which causes microscopic tears that may eventually heal into scar tissue, making it simpler for cholesterol, fat, and other substances to accumulate. Your blood vessels constrict and harden as a result.

These factors restrict blood flow via your veins over time. Your heart must work harder than usual as a result. Your ticker eventually becomes unable to keep up. It grows bigger and thicker and doesn't pump blood as efficiently.

Symptoms of high blood pressure

Since hypertension rarely manifests any symptoms, it might go untreated for years. However, it's important to keep in mind that uncontrolled high blood pressure conditions might be potentially harmful to your overall health.

- Severe headaches.

- Nosebleed.

- Fatigue or confusion

- Vision problems

- Chest pain

- Difficulty breathing

- Irregular heartbeat

- Blood in the urine

Causes

Lifestyle and Diet: Uncontrolled high blood pressure has a number of contributing factors, including obesity, excessive salt intake, excessive alcohol consumption, and physical inactivity.

Drug and Medication: High blood pressure can result from using birth control pills, ginseng, or other herbal remedies, as well as medications like ibuprofen and naproxen.

Other sedentary reasons are: Excessive production of certain hormones from the adrenal glands, narrowing of arteries of the kidneys and sleep apnea.

Treatment options

Consume a healthy diet, avoid smoking, and exercise to lower your blood pressure. Most likely, you'll also need to take regular medication. Periodic checkups are essential, but your doctor certainly would want you to keep an eye on your blood pressure as well. When taking your readings, ask your doctor if you should chart them. Keeping a log might assist in presenting a picture of your development.

Other than these, lifestyle changes are equally important like:

- Avoiding alcohol and consuming little salt in the diet

- Limiting the use of painkillers

- Exercising regularly and partaking in yoga or aerobics for at least 30 minutes each day

- Using continuous positive airway pressure to treat sleep apnea

Ways that uncontrolled high blood pressure can negatively affect your health:

1. It makes you more likely to develop heart failure.

2. It can cause kidney damage.

3. You are more likely to develop vision problems.

4. You could develop sexual dysfunction.

5. It raises your risk of heart attack and stroke.

The good news is that high blood pressure can be detected by your doctor through routine exams. If detected, it can be successfully treated using a medication-assisted strategy along with heart-healthy lifestyle changes, or perhaps just lifestyle changes.

Schedule an appointment with your doctor if you have uncontrolled high blood pressure or feel you might be in danger.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not subsitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)