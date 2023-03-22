High Blood Sugar: 7 Sugar-Free Cooling Drinks For Diabetics To Enjoy This Summer

Summers are just around the corner and the temperatures start to climb, leaving everyone exhausted, hot, and out of sorts. The most crucial aspect of remaining active in this oppressive heat and maintaining excellent health is staying hydrated. When you sweat a lot, your body tends to lose water more quickly. While water is the most crucial beverage to quench thirst, you can also try other hydrating summertime drinks to quench your thirst and keep your body cool. But, if you have high blood sugar levels and you crave any summer drink try these healthy drinks instead of cold beverages that contain lots of sugar. The majority of these ready-to-drink beverages are packed with hazardous ingredients and added sugar, which can cause a sharp rise in blood sugar levels. Thus, it's crucial for diabetics to make the correct substitutions in order to battle the heat.

High Blood Sugar: Here Are 7 Sugarfree And Natural Summer Drinks That Will Help You To Keep Hydrated

1. Water

Dehydration results from uncontrolled blood sugar levels. Getting adequate water helps regulate blood sugar levels and eliminate extra glucose through urine. Drink plenty of water to ensure optimal hydration because doing so won't have an impact on your blood sugar levels.

​2. Buttermilk/ Masala Chaas

This traditional beverage need no introduction; it is more than just a beverage; it evokes nostalgia and brings back pleasant memories. Namkeen Lassi, sometimes referred to as Salted Lassi, is simple to prepare and just requires a few readily available ingredients, including curd, black salt, mint leaves, and cumin powder. Drinking buttermilk can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

3. Sattu Cooler

This traditional summer beverage is made with chickpea flour. Water, lemon juice, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and mint leaves are also included in this protein-rich beverage. Sattu maintains control over your blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

4. Jaljeera

Jaljeera is the perfect drink to beat the summer heat. Made with jaljeera powder, mint, pepper, cumin, and ginger, the beverage is diabetic friendly as it does not involve the use of any sugar. It also offers a number of health advantages, including better digestion and an increase in metabolism. Which implies that everyone, diabetes or not, can take enjoyment from it, especially in the summer.

5. Coconut water

Coconut water, an elixir that is good for your body, is healthy. Coconut water is 94% water and has few calories. It has potassium, amino acids, enzymes, vitamin B, magnesium, iron, and other necessary electrolytes that help regulate blood sugar levels. Coconut water is also rich in fibre, has little natural sugar, and lacks artificial sweeteners or preservatives. As a result, it improves blood circulation and helps your body's blood flow.

6. Nimbu Paani/Lemonade Without Sugar

One of the summertime necessities is lemonade. Simply combine a few basic ingredients sugar excluded if you have diabetes and enjoy. Lemons are also safe for diabetics and have no harmful effects on blood sugar levels.

7. Bael Sherbet

Bael, or wood apple, is rich in iron, folate, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It also includes a substance called Feronia gum, which lowers high blood sugar levels. Bael also stimulates the pancreas, which aids in the production of insulin.