High blood sugar can lead to blindness: Steps diabetics should take to maintain eye health

High blood sugar impact: If you have high blood sugar, apart from other organs, your eyes are at risk. Monitoring glucose levels is crucial for diabetics if they want to avoid or manage diabetic retinopathy (DR). High levels of glucose can even cause blindness from DR. High blood sugar can lead to several eye problems, including blurred vision, cataracts, glaucoma, and retinopathy. On World Sight Day (October 13), Dr P Suresh, HOD-Ophthalmology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, told us, "Diabetic retinopathy is the main threat for diabetics. The most severe consequence of this can be blindness. Apart from DR, diabetics are also at risk of developing glaucoma, and cataracts, which need to be addressed."

How diabetics can maintain eye health

Dr P Suresh said that diabetes can affect the retina and therefore it's important to take these additional steps. He lists out 5 steps following which those with high blood sugar can maintain eye health. Check below:

1) The first important thing is that these people should ensure good control of diabetes, which includes keeping blood sugar in check and paying regular visits to the physician.

2) Visit an opthalmologist without fail every year. Further appointments and treatment with the eye specialist will depend on the state of retinopathy if any.

3) Patients also need to control high blood pressure and cholesterol level in blood. They add to the problems of DR.

4) A well-balanced diet, that includes an adequate amount of antioxidants will help protect the retina from diabetic retinopathy changes.

5) Wear sunglasses to reduce damage to the eyes due to UV rays. Also, take regular walks. The UV rays of the sun enhance macular degeneration and therefore, one must be careful.

Diabetes: Lower your blood sugar level naturally

The right diet and regular exercise are important in keeping sugar levels of blood in check. If you want to prevent diabetes, or if you are a diabetic looking to regulate your blood sugar levels, here are 7 food items that can be highly beneficial: Chia and flax seeds, apple cider vinegar, okra (bhindi), broccoli, nuts and nut butter, eggs and beans and lentils.

Another important factor is the breakfast option. Breakfast being the first meal of the day, it is essential to ensure that you have healthy food to keep your blood sugar levels in check. Besan chilla, methi paratha, cottage cheese with fruits or cottage cheese paratha, eggs with multigrain bread, oats omelette, avocado toast and sprouts are some of the healthy breakfast options that you can opt for.