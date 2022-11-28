High Cholesterol: AVOID these foods in your daily diet to reduce bad cholesterol

Avoid bad cholesterol: A waxy, fat-like substance called cholesterol is found in all of your cells. It is produced by your liver, aids in preventing cell degeneration, and contributes to the production of hormones and vitamins. Cholesterol has two major forms- LDL (low-density lipoprotein) also known as "bad" cholesterol, and HDL (high-density lipoprotein) or "good" cholesterol.

In excess, cholesterol can have harmful effects on your body, particularly your heart, since it travels throughout the bloodstream. The risk of heart disease or stroke can increase if your "bad" cholesterol levels are high.

A small amount of cholesterol is good, but a lot of saturated fat is not. Saturated fat-rich diets are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and blood cholesterol. Avoid these “unhealthy” high-cholesterol foods today:

1. Fried food

The oil used to prepare French fries, fried chicken with skin, and other items cooked in a deep fryer has a lot of saturated fat and cholesterol which is extremely unhealthy and toxic for the heart.

Try using an air fryer for a lower-fat "fried" food taste instead.

2. Processed food

Consuming processed foods increases the chance of developing a number of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Regular fast-food consumers typically have greater cholesterol, more belly fat, higher levels of inflammation, and poor blood sugar regulation.

Also Read: High cholesterol effects: The dangers of high blood cholesterol on the body

3. Desserts

Cookies, cakes, ice cream, pastries, and other sweets typically contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and calories in addition to having high cholesterol levels. Consuming these foods frequently may have a negative impact on health and eventually lead to weight gain.

Prepare your desserts at home instead, sticking to recipes that don't require a lot of butter!

4. Red meat

The high saturated fat and cholesterol content of beef and pork such as steak, beef roast, ribs, pork chops, and ground beef has been associated with an elevated risk of heart disease and some forms of cancer.

5. Dairy products

Saturated fat is prominently found in whole milk, butter, full-fat yoghurt, and cheese, which leads to the buildup of bad cholesterol.

Tips to prevent the build-up of bad cholesterol

- Eat more fibre.

- Increase physical activity.

- Weight management.

- Quit smoking.

- Consume fresh fruits and green vegetables.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)