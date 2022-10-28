Make THESE 5 lifestyle changes to improve your cholesterol level

Cholesterol is used by your body to form cell tissues, protect nerves, and manufacture a few hormones. All the cholesterol your body requires is produced by your liver. But you can also consume food that has cholesterol. Eggs, meats, and dairy goods are typical sources. High cholesterol can result from eating too much of these foods. Your health can suffer as a result. Fortunately, there are lifestyle modifications you can implement to lower your cholesterol.

If you already take medications, these changes can improve their cholesterol-lowering effect.

1. Take a wholesome diet

A few dietary adjustments can lower cholesterol and enhance heart health:

- Cut back on saturated fats. Your total cholesterol level is increased by saturated fats, which are primarily found in red meat and full-fat dairy products. The 'bad' cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), can be decreased by consuming fewer saturated fats.

- Omega-3 fatty acids don't affect LDL cholesterol. However, they also offer additional heart-healthy advantages, such as lowering blood pressure. Walnuts, flaxseeds, salmon, mackerel, herring, and mackerel are foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids.

- Add fibre to your diet.

2. Exercise

You can start to lose weight by increasing your physical activity, even for brief periods multiple times a day. Consider:

- Take a brisk daily walk during your lunch hour

- Riding your bicycle to work

- Playing a sport you enjoy

3. Limit alcohol

Although moderate alcohol consumption has been associated with greater HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels, the benefits aren't substantial enough to suggest alcohol to people who don't already consume it.

4. Lose the extra weight

Having even a few extra pounds makes your cholesterol higher. Small adjustments add up. Replace your sugary drinks with regular water if you do. Keep track of the calories while enjoying air-popped popcorn or chips as a snack. If you're craving something sweet, consider lemonade or low- or no-fat snacks like jelly beans.

5. Quit smoking

When you quit smoking, your HDL cholesterol level rises. The advantages appear right away:

- Your blood pressure and heart rate return to normal within 20 minutes of quitting cigarettes, reversing the cigarette-induced rise.

- Your blood circulation and lung function start to improve three months after stopping.

- Your risk of developing heart disease is reduced by half within a year of quitting smoking.

Sometimes adopting a healthy lifestyle change is insufficient to reduce cholesterol levels. Take the medication as directed while continuing to make healthy lifestyle changes if your doctor prescribes it to lower your cholesterol. You can reduce the dosage of your medicine by making lifestyle modifications.

