How To Control Blood Sugar Levels: 4 Steps That People With Diabetes Must Follow At Bedtime

Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to a range of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and depression. Sleep deprivation has been linked to insulin resistance and an increased risk of pre-diabetes and diabetes, according to several studies. Individuals with diabetes who slept poorly have been found to have even worse control over their diabetes. Lack of sleep reduces leptin, a hormone that indicates contentment, and increases ghrelin, a hormone that makes you feel more hungry than usual. As a result, people eat more, put on weight, and their blood sugar levels rise. Also, staying up late encourages nighttime snacking, which in turn can cause obesity and a rise in insulin resistance.

In December 2022, the University of South Australia researchers conducted the first study of its kind wherein they found that people who reported trouble sleeping were on average more likely to have indicators of poor cardiometabolic health - inflammatory markers, cholesterol, and body weight - which can contribute to type 2 diabetes.

While poor sleep contributes to diabetes, people suffering from high blood sugar in turn also find it difficult to sleep well. Taking to her Instagram page, nutritionist Loveneet Batra mentioned that "restful sleep is crucial for maintaining healthy glucose levels" and she suggeted some bedtime routines to help regulate blood sugar. Let's check them out.

Blood Sugar Management: Follow These Bedtime Routine Activities

1. Sip Chamomile Tea (1 cup): This tea is known for its strong astringent, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which significantly optimize blood sugar control. So a cup before bedtime can be beneficial.

2. Have Seven Soaked Almonds: Magnesium and tryptophan in almonds help in improving sleep quality, keep night hunger pangs at bay, and reduce nighttime sugar cravings.

3. Have One Tsp Soaked Methi Dana: The excellent hypoglycemic property of fenugreek seeds plays a noteworthy role in alleviating the blood sugar levels of the body.

4. Sit In Vajrasana For 15 Minutes: The asana helps lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels while also improving circulation.

Blood Sugar Control: Key Tips

Loveneet has a word of advice for those who are diabetic: "Next time your blood sugar seems out of whack, do not be discouraged. Try these hacks," she says. Check out her post below:

So follow these bedtime routines and enjoy a restful sleep while keeping sugar levels in check.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)