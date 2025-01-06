Human Metapneumovirus In India: Can HMPV Be As Fatal As COVID-19? Check Symptoms, Prevention And More

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed two Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in Karnataka, identified through routine surveillance for respiratory viral pathogens. The HMPV has been in the news for some weeks as photos and videos of people wearing masks in hospitals in China emerged on social media platforms, with the local reports mentioning the outbreak of HMPV. This raised concerns in people as the scenes mirrored those of COVID-19, which went on to become a global pandemic eventually, leading not only to mass-scale hospitalisations but millions of deaths globally.

But what exactly is Human Metapneumovirus and how dangerous can it be? Dr Diksha Goyal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram, shares her insights.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus And Who Is At Risk

HMPV is a respiratory virus primarily affecting the lungs and airways. Dr Diksha Goyal shares, "It can cause the same symptoms as the common cold, which include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and also wheezing; however, it most commonly occurs in young children, elderly individuals, and those whose immune systems are weakened."

Talking about how the virus spreads, Dr Goyal adds, "The infection is spread through respiratory droplets, so it is contagious. Although the majority of the cases are not severe, severe infections lead to pneumonia or bronchiolitis, especially in high-risk groups."

Human Metapneumovirus: Symptoms

Some of the key symptoms of Human Metapneumovirus include:

- Persistent Cough

- Fever, mostly mild to moderate

- Sore throat and/or body aches

- Nasal congestion or runny nose

- Shortness of breath

Kerala Health Minister Veena George was quoted by ANI saying that the HMPV is more likely to affect children and the elderly, so they, as well as those with other serious illnesses and people receiving palliative care, should be more cautious.

Why Is There A Sudden HMPV Scare

Several factors are responsible for the recent increase in HMPV cases across several countries. Dr Goyal explains, "Seasonality is shifting: Colder weather keeps people indoors more and brings individuals together in proximity, increasing close contact, through which respiratory viruses spread."

Dr Goyal also shares that weakened immunity following long periods of self-isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused people to become more susceptible to infections such as HMPV, particularly for vulnerable populations.

This year, HMPV is receiving significant attention because there is an atypical rise in cases with increased infections compared to previous expectations in various countries, says Dr Goyal.

So if the virus has been in existence for decades, why the sudden scare? Dr Goyal says, "Despite the existence of HMPV for decades, the sudden outbreak is particularly concerning as it hits a greater proportion of the population, including the healthy adult population, compared to other years when only high-risk groups were affected. These changes in virus behaviour and continuous global health problems are making HMPV so prominent."

HMPV: Prevention And Precaution

To prevent HMPV, you should maintain hygiene practices, like frequent hand washing, avoiding contact with the person who has contracted the infection, and coughing and sneezing with your mouth and nose covered. "Frequently disinfect common places that people come into contact with. In case you get the virus, stay at home to not spread it around, rest much, hydrate, and take medication for fever and congestion. Seek medical care if symptoms are severe or associated with difficulty breathing or persistent high fever, particularly in high-risk individuals," says Dr Goyal.

HMPV vs COVID-19: Myths Surrounding Human Metapneumovirus

Dr Goyal says that there are also several myths revolving around HMPV, one being that it could be as fatal as Covid-19. "True, HMPV can indeed cause severe respiratory illness, and it is always worse in some vulnerable individuals; however, its mortality rate or prevalence is less compared to that of COVID-19. Mostly, HMPV causes a mild to moderately severe illness for most people affected, with such severe cases commonly occurring in infants, the aged, or otherwise immunocompromised. HMPV is not as transmissible as Covid-19 or even as virulent for the general population," says Dr Goyal.