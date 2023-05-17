Hypertension: 6 Health Dangers Of Uncontrolled High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure, often referred to as hypertension, is a condition where the blood flow is forced harder against the artery walls. This abrupt rise in pressure damages the heart severely and frequently results in heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiac disorders. And high blood pressure's effects don't truly end here.

Uncontrolled hypertension can eventually cause incapacity and serious heart health problems while quietly harming your internal organs over a long period of time.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr. G. R. Kane, Consultant Cardiologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC shares more about the dangers to health due to high blood pressure and stress.

High uncontrolled BP affects almost every major organ in the body. The brain, Heart, Kidneys, and Eyes are especially susceptible.

1. It raises your risk of heart attack and stroke. High BP can cause both hardenings of arteries causing blocks and also rupturing smaller arteries causing bleeding in the brain causing a stroke

2. Heart Failure is common in people with High BP. When your heart has to consistently push blood to your whole body against high Pressure, one day it cannot and it fails to pump blood forward into the body .so it goes backwards in the lungs and flood the lungs with fluid making you severely breathless and unable to breathe

3. You may experience chest pain and heart attack. It is a simple demand-supply issue. If the Heart cannot supply blood to itself due to blockage in the coronary arteries and simultaneously the requirement of blood goes up due to thicker heart muscle one get a heart to attach

4. You are more likely to develop vision problems. Your eyes are full of small blood vessels that can easily be strained or damaged by high blood pressure.

5. You could develop sexual dysfunction. High blood pressure can cause low libido in women and erectile dysfunction in men.

6. It raises your risk for peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD occurs when the arteries in your legs, arms, stomach, or head become narrowed and cause pain, cramping, and fatigue. If you have PAD, you also are at an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Symptoms of a hypertensive crisis include:

- Blurry vision or other vision problems

- Dizziness

- Light-headedness

- Severe headaches

- Nosebleed

- Shortness of breath

- Chest discomfort or pain

- A feeling of anxiety or that something is not right

The worst part is HT can be a silent Killer as the first sign may be a stroke or Heart attack in a person who unfortunately never had any complaints so far.

All the above serious issues can be completely controlled and avoided only if you had regularly checked your BP at least once every 6 months at home with the automatic BP instrument which is presently very reliable. Once in a while take your apparatus to your doctor to reconfirm that it is working properly. There is absolutely no doctor's visit required to see your BP.

Dr Kane concludes, "Your BP, Your Life is entirely in your hand."