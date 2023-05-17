Hypertension: Lifestyle Interventions For Blood Pressure Reduction

In India, millions of individuals suffer from hypertension, often known as high blood pressure. At least one in four persons in India is thought to have hypertension, according to the World Health Organisation. However, only 12% of them can keep their blood pressure under control.

According to the WHO, India wants to reduce the prevalence of hypertension (high blood pressure) by 25% from present levels by 2025. Blood pushing against artery walls with an excessive amount of force is known as hypertension. However, people can undertake lifestyle changes to lower their chance of developing hypertension.

Dr V. Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Certified Specialist for TAVR (Percutaneous Trans Aortic Valve Replacement), Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad talks more about how to manage hypertension with simple lifestyle intervention.

Making certain lifestyle changes can help lower its risk and improve overall health. Some of these lifestyle changes include:

D.A.S.H. Diet

- All fruits and vegetables (inexpensive and locally produced)

- Poultry & fish

- Little red meat, sweets, sugar-containing drinks

- Reduced total and saturated

- Reduced cholesterol

- High fruit & vegetables

- Low fat dairy products

- Whole grains & nuts

- Low salt

- High in fiber

- High in calcium and magnesium

Key Lifestyle Measures for BP reduction

- Encourage andincreasephysicalactivityforall

- Weight reduction in those who are overweight

- Reduce salt intake and encourage consumption of fruits and vegetables in the diet (DASHdiet)

- Moderation of alcohol and cessation of tobacco

- Encourage stress reduction (yoga and meditation)

Types of Exercise for Blood Pressure Management

Aerobic Exercises

Aerobic means "using oxygen for energy''

Aerobic exercises involve large muscles (legs, shoulders,chest,andarms) and can be performed continuously.

This type of exercise burns calories and is critical to losing fat and keeping it off.

Resistance Exercises

Strength Training helps inincreasing the number of Insulin receptors and their sensitivity as skeletal muscle is major site of insulin resistance.