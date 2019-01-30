Indians roast American science journal for renaming pranayama as 'cardiac coherence breathing'

NEW DELHI: An article in reputed health journal Scientific American titled ‘Proper Breathing Brings Better Health’ has gone viral in India because the journal has posted a tweet sharing the article, writing, “Cardiac coherence breathing exercises can stabilize the heartbeat and have a powerful ability to dampen anxiety” with a photo showing what is commonly known in India as ‘pranayama’ - a popular yoga technique.

The journal faced criticism from several Indians with many saying that the practice is nothing but an ancient yoga routine.

The Twitterati claimed that Scientific American has used a western term to define something which has its origin in India. Some said that it was “cultural appropriation”, while many lashed out at the journal for being so ignorant.

Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor also criticised the journal and tweeted, “Detailed description of the benefits of the 2500-year-old Indian technique of pranayama, dressed up in 21st c. scientific language as “cardiac coherence breathing”! It’s taking the West a few millennia to learn what our ancients taught us millennia ago, but hey, you’re welcome…”

