International Yoga Day 2023: 3 Yoga Asanas To Help Boost Your Work Productivity

International Day Of Yoga: Do you often find yourself struggling to stay focused and productive for long hours? Stress at the workplace is quite common and there is always a need to recharge your mind and improve productivity levels. And what could be better than incorporating yoga into our daily lives, which can help us de-stress?

On this International Yoga Day ShareChat’s creator, Alby

Ajeesh is here with 3 yoga asanas that will not only help you relax and find inner peace but also help improve focus and strengthen the mind-body connection.

Get ready to stretch, breathe, and enhance your work performance with these simple yet effective poses!

Adham Pranayama (Diaphragmatic Breathing Exercise)

Take a moment to pause and focus on your breathing. Adham Pranayama, also known as diaphragmatic breathing, is a powerful technique that will help to calm your mind, increase oxygen flow, and energize your body.

How to do it:

· Stand straight with your hands on your waist and feet shoulder-width apart

· Inhale slowly through your nose, lifting your hands towards your head

· Exhale fully, bringing your hands back down to the waist

· After exhaling, keep your hands in a relaxed position

· Repeat this exercise, focusing on deepening your breathing in the abdomen

By taking deep, conscious breaths, you oxygenate your brain and provide it with the fuel it needs to stay focused and alert.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

Finding comfort and ease is essential when it comes to increasing productivity. Sukhasana, or the Easy Pose, allows you to relax your body and mind while maintaining a stable posture. It helps relieve tension in your muscles and allows you to let go of distractions.

How to do it:

· Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you

· Cross your right foot over the left thigh, and then cross your left foot over the right thigh

· Rest your hands on your knees or in a chin mudra

· Keep your spine straight and relax in this seated position for 5-10 minutes

Ardhapadmasana (Half Lotus Pose)

Achieving balance and harmony within yourself is the key to unlocking your full potential. Ardhapadmasana, or the Half Lotus Pose, helps you find inner equilibrium and harness your productivity. This seated pose is a bit more challenging than Sukhasana, but it can be very beneficial for improving balance and focus. By practising this pose, you cultivate a sense of tranquillity and tap into your creative and productive potential.

How to do it:

· Sit with your legs stretched out

· Bend your right knee and place the right foot on your left thigh

· Bend your left knee and place the left foot on your right thigh

· Rest your hands on your knees or in a chin mudra

· Maintain an upright posture and relax in this seated position for 5–10 minutes

Give these asanas a try. Your mind, body, and productivity will thank you!