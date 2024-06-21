International Yoga Day 2024: Effects Of Laughter Yoga On Mental Health

Laughter yoga, which involves intentional laughter, offers many benefits. It boosts well-being, reduces stress, improves relationships, and builds social connections. The exercises help people relax, have fun, and enjoy laughing again. Chittrah Kanal, a yoga expert on coto shares the effects of laughter yoga on mental health.

Improved Mood

For those struggling with depression, laughter yoga offers a natural and effective remedy. The practice stimulates the release of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood regulation. Increased serotonin levels can alleviate depressive symptoms and enhance overall mood. Participants often report feeling lighter, happier, and more optimistic after a laughter yoga session. Furthermore, the act of laughing itself can distract from negative thought patterns, providing temporary relief from depressive states.

Social Engagement

Human connection is vital for mental health, and laughter yoga excels in building and strengthening social bonds. The group setting of laughter yoga sessions encourages participants to interact, share joy, and build a sense of community. This shared experience can foster deeper connections and provide emotional support, reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation. Strong social networks are essential for mental well-being, and laughter yoga facilitates these connections in a fun and inclusive manner.

Reduction of Stress Hormones

One of the most significant benefits of laughter yoga is its ability to reduce stress. When people laugh, the body releases endorphins, often referred to as "feel-good" hormones. Endorphins enhance mood and promote an overall sense of well-being, counteracting the effects of stress hormones like cortisol. Regular practice of laughter yoga can help individuals better manage their stress levels, leading to a more relaxed and positive state of mind.

Sense of Well-Being

The physical act of laughing helps to relax the muscles in the body, relieving tension and stress. This relaxation and happy feeling can persist even after the laughter yoga session has ended, leading to a prolonged sense of physical ease. Regular laughter yoga sessions can help achieve emotional balance. The release of endorphins and serotonin during laughter promotes positive emotions and reduces negative ones, leading to a more balanced emotional state.