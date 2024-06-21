International Yoga Day 2024: Why Pistachios Are The Ultimate Snack For Fitness Enthusiast

Just like any physical activity, post-yoga nourishment is crucial for optimal recovery. The ideal post-workout snack should be delicious, portable, and satisfy your hunger while providing your body with the nutrients it needs to rebuild and refuel.

"Pistachios are a great source of plant-based protein. They are a complete protein source and offer 6 grams of protein per ¼ cup serving. Pistachios are an excellent source of good fat, fiber, antioxidants, nutrients, and protein, hence a perfect post-yoga and post-workout snack," by Dr. Varun Katyal, Nutritionist & Health Expert.

Whether you're an athlete, fitness enthusiast, or simply looking to maximize muscle recovery, pistachios are a powerhouse of important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that support active lifestyles. Eating healthy snacks like pistachios and practicing yoga are key parts of a healthy routine. Here's why pistachios are the ultimate snack for fitness enthusiasts:

Don’t Skimp on Protein: Research has shown that eating protein is beneficial for muscle recovery when consumed after intense exercise. With 6 grams of protein per serving, pistachios make an ideal post-exercise snack.

Add Antioxidants: merging evidence suggests that antioxidants may help with muscle recovery. Pistachios are a natural source of the antioxidants lutein, β-carotene, and γ-tocopherol, and laboratory studies suggest that pistachios have a strong antioxidant capacity.

Keep An Eye on Portions: While it’s tempting to “go nuts” with pistachios, the correct serving size is one ounce or about 49 shelled kernels - more per serving than any other nut! While these green kernels are a calorie-dense food, research suggests that pistachio-eaters do not weigh more than people who do not eat pistachios.

Focus on the Big Picture: Pistachios offer far more than just calories and protein. They are filled with hard-to-get nutrients like magnesium and vitamin A and other phytochemicals that are health protective.

Pump up Potassium: The body loses potassium with sweat during intense exercise. Post exercise include potassium-containing foods along with water to help replenish this important mineral. 6 Pistachios are a source of potassium, and a one-ounce serving has as much potassium as half of a large banana.