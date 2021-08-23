Is mixing Bananas with Milk a healthy option?

New Delhi: Banana smoothies and shakes are widely popular and are considered a healthy and nutrient-rich snacking option. Banana smoothie is also a popular post-workout drink. Both bananas and milk are rich in various nutrients.

While bananas have fiber, manganese, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6; milk is rich in calcium, protein, potassium and phosphorus.

The two foods are however rich in calories and can lead to weight gain if not consumed in moderation. They are however considered a good option if one wants to gain muscle and engage in high-intensity workouts.

Bananas and milk combination is however the worst, according to Ayurveda. But there is no research to back this claim.

Ayurveda: Bananas and Milk is the worst food combination

According to the ancient Indian medical science of Ayurveda, each food item has a unique taste (rasa), post-digestive reaction on our bodies (vipaka) and a heating or cooling energy (virya). The digestion of food is dependent on an individual's gastric fire or agni and right food combinations are of vital importance.

Ayurveda considers mixing bananas with milk as the worst combination which can lead to digestive problems, allergies, sinus congestion, cough, vomiting, diarrhea and create toxins in your body.

What you should do?

As there is not a wide consensus on this combination, it is better to eat the two food items separately as both are individually rich in nutrients. If you consume milk, eat a banana at least after 20 minutes.