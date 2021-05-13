Is work-from-home making you gain belly fat? Here are simple 'at-home' exercises you can try!

Well, here are 4 Simple At-Home Exercises to reduce that stubborn fat- (Beginners Level)

You don’t need to get a gym membership or purchase fancy home workout equipment to get rid of the unwanted fat. All that you need to do is eat healthy, eliminate an unhealthy lifestyle and exercise with solid dedication. To achieve positive results, try these four simple fat-burning exercises that are perfect for beginners along with suggestions as to how many times you should perform them while starting out:

1. Butterfly Crunch:

Start by lying on your back. Put the soles of your feet together, as close to your body as possible. Bend your knees out to the sides. Place your hands behind your head. Make sure that your elbows are in line with your ears. Keep your back flat on the floor, stomach muscles contracted, and curl your chest up a few inches off the floor.

Repeat 10 times. This targets the Rectus Abdominis also known as your “six-pack".

2. Plank:

Kneel on a mat with your hands pressed firmly into the mat, directly under your shoulders. Stretch your legs back one at a time to start, and come into a high plank position. Contract your lower abs. Lift your hips toward the ceiling into a pike position. Your body should be long and straight.

Hold for one to two minutes (or as long as you can), then drop back on all fours. Do three repetitions. This targets your Lower Abs.

3. Side-to-Side:

Start by lying on your back. Bend your knees and put your feet flat on the floor. Place your arms at your sides. Exhale and contract your abs as you slide your right hand toward your right foot. Make sure that your head and neck are aligned and your lower back is pressed to the floor. Switch sides.

Repeat 15 times. This targets the Obliques.

4. Leg Swings:

Start by lying on your back with your arms out to the sides. Make sure your legs and feet are pointing up. Exhale and draw your navel in, as you lower your legs to the left side of the floor. Return to start and switch sides.

Repeat 15 times. This targets the Obliques.

You may increase the repetitions along with the intensity as you progress and can do it in the comfort of your home or pretty much anywhere. Remember that patience and consistency is the key to achieving your goal.