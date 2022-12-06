Kidney transplant: Do's and Don’ts for the donors and patients; dietary tips to follow- check doctor's advice

The medical procedure of kidney tranplant saves thousands of lives globally, every year. Recently in India, among high profile cases, we saw veteran Bihar politician

Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoing a successful kidney transplant procedure at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital. His donor was none other than his daughter, Rohini Acharya. In this context, we spoke to Dr Rajesh R Nair, Clinical Professor and Head of Nephrology & Kidney Transplantation, Amrita Hospital, Kochi who told Zee News Digital about the dos and don'ts of kidney transplantation and the precautions a donor and a receiver should take.

Who can donate a kidney?

Only after a clinical screening for blood and tissue compatibility (a healthy match) with the kidney recipient will kidneys be donated. If you have diabetes or uncontrolled high blood pressure, your doctor could advise against donating kidneys.

The recommended method for removing kidneys from living donors for transplantation at present is laparoscopic surgery. The donor will be able to resume their daily activities sooner thanks to this less intrusive procedure.

CARE FOR KIDNEY DONOR

DOs DON'Ts After donating the kidney, the donor should undergo medical check-ups to evaluate the kidney function at regular intervals. Do not lift heavy weights until you recover after kidney donation.

CARE FOR KIDNEY RECIPIENT

DOs DON'Ts The kidney recipient who is waiting for transplantation should take medications as prescribed and should follow diet guidelines as instructed. It is advised to avoid lifting heavy weights until the wound is healed. It is important to make visits to your doctor as planned and undergo medical check-ups as instructed. It is important to take anti-rejection medicines known as immunosuppressants exactly as prescribed. Ask your doctor about getting vaccinated against certain infections. Do not stop taking the anti-rejection medication without asking your doctor.

Dietary tips for donors and recipients

- Follow a diet that is low in salt and high in fibre.

- An optimum diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and whole grains is necessary.

- Stick to portion sizes determined by your dietician.

- Avoid fatty foods and foods high in simple sugar.

Maintaining good hygienic habits to prevent infections and contagious illnesses is highly imperitive before and after a kidney transplant. Preventing obesity by following a strict diet and regular exercise can help to avoid the risk of heart disease and the new onset of diabetes after kidney transplantation.