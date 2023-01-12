‘Killer’ cold wave hits Delhi-NCR: Hospitals witness 10-15 percent surge in heart attacks, high BP, brain strokes cases

Delhi recorded its third worst cold wave in 23 years and hence hospitals in the national capital witness more patients with heart attacks, brain strokes, and high BP during early mornings. The national capital and the adjoining NCR have reeled under a cold wave over the past week with temperatures dipping to as low as 1.9 degree Celsius. According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, "We are getting approx 10-15 percent more patients of heart attacks, brain strokes and high blood pressure especially during early hours because of the cold waves since 12 days and the most affected age group is between 50-70 year old."

He also said that OPDs are filled with viral infections. He advised, "People should monitor their diabetes and blood pressure regularly, avoid walks during the morning and wear warm clothes." Some private hospitals also witnessed a 9 percent uptick in stroke patients in the Delhi-NCR region.

"We have observed that there has been an increase of 9 percent in the number of stroke patients during winters," said Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Neurosurgery and Neuro-Intervention, at Fortis Hospital, Noida.

"About 25 percent of patients are below 45 years of age, especially in metro cities. This is also attributed to lifestyles like lack of sleep, multi-tasking, poor quality of food, and too much mental stress. Diabetes and hypertension are now detected as early as the late twenties. They require strict control and regular visit to doctors but the young generation neglect these early warnings and suddenly develop stroke."

"Recent excessive prescriptions of antiplatelet drops like Ecosprin, prophylactically by physicians or cardiologists to prevent ischemic stroke or heart attack has also increased the incidence of haemorrhagic stroke," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)