Weather Update: IMD predicts ‘freezing’ cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh

New Delhi: North India has been under the grip of a cold wave since December 2022 and welcomed 2023 with chilly winter mornings. Though there was a little respite from the cold wave for a few days, however, now India Meteorological Department predicts that the cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Rajasthan from January 15th-17th. The national capital and the adjoining NCR have reeled under a cold wave over the past week with temperatures dipping to as low as 1.9 degree Celsius. However, a weather expert said that the upcoming spell of cold waves in India from January 14-19 is going to be extreme.

"Don’t know how to put this up but the upcoming spell of Coldwave in India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with a peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career," tweeted Navdeep Dahiya, founder LiveWxIndia.

Also read: Chilly weather continues in Haryana and Punjab; dense fog prevails in several cities

"Also to note this is a historic run so far in 11 days of Jan with the next few days look really cold. January 2023 can be historically coldest - maybe for the 21st century so far," he said in another tweet.

A fresh spell of dense to very dense fog very likely in isolated/some pockets during night & morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 14th to 17th pic.twitter.com/zrkKF2xTwD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2023

He said that the upcoming cold wave will be like freezing. States like Punjab, Rajasthan, and some pockets of Haryana will see the temperature dipping below -4 degrees Celsius, while the capital city may witness 1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next five days.

The dense fog is likely to prevail in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, and Tripura during the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)