topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER TODAY

Weather Update: IMD predicts ‘freezing’ cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh

Weathe Update: States like Punjab, Rajasthan, and some pockets of Haryana will see the temperature dipping below -4 degrees Celsius.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD predicts ‘freezing’ cold wave, dense fog in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh

New Delhi: North India has been under the grip of a cold wave since December 2022 and welcomed 2023 with chilly winter mornings. Though there was a little respite from the cold wave for a few days, however, now India Meteorological Department predicts that the cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Rajasthan from January 15th-17th. The national capital and the adjoining NCR have reeled under a cold wave over the past week with temperatures dipping to as low as 1.9 degree Celsius. However, a weather expert said that the upcoming spell of cold waves in India from January 14-19 is going to be extreme. 

"Don’t know how to put this up but the upcoming spell of Coldwave in India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with a peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career," tweeted Navdeep Dahiya, founder LiveWxIndia.

Also read: Chilly weather continues in Haryana and Punjab; dense fog prevails in several cities

"Also to note this is a historic run so far in 11 days of Jan with the next few days look really cold. January 2023 can be historically coldest - maybe for the 21st century so far," he said in another tweet.

He said that the upcoming cold wave will be like freezing. States like Punjab, Rajasthan, and some pockets of Haryana will see the temperature dipping below -4 degrees Celsius, while the capital city may witness 1 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is likely in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next five days.

The dense fog is likely to prevail in isolated pockets during night and morning hours over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, and Tripura during the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live Tv

Delhi weather todayIMD weather updateCold waveDense fogMinimum temperatureweather todayDelhi wintersNorth India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?