Liver damage: From cocktails to on-the-rocks; How much alcohol is too much for your liver?

Alcohol and liver: One of the body's most enduring organs, the liver has the remarkable and exceptional capacity to regenerate new, healthy tissue in order to replace damaged tissue. The term "alcohol-related liver disease" (ARLD) describes liver damage brought on by excessive alcohol consumption. There are varying degrees and a range of associated symptoms.

Although the effects of alcohol on liver health vary from person to person, individuals who consume at least 80 ounces of alcohol per day for at least five years are generally at risk for developing severe alcoholic hepatitis- liver inflammation caused by drinking too much alcohol.

Symptoms of alcohol-related liver condition

A liver-related disease or lifestyle condition does not usually show any symptoms until the liver has been severely damaged. Although as per the National Health Service (NHS) the symptoms could include the:

- feeling sick

- weight loss

- loss of appetite

- yellowing of the whites of the eyes or skin (jaundice)

- swelling in the ankles and tummy

- confusion or drowsiness

- vomiting blood or passing blood in your stools

Treatment

The treatment for liver damage depending on what stage the condition is at is to simply STOP DRINKING.

Tips for a healthy liver

- Consume green tea, fresh fruits like grapes and leafy vegetables among other items.

- Weight management

- Regular testing for preventive care.

- Practise safe sex because unprotective sex can lead to liver inflammation due to the risk of hepatitis.

- Regular medicatation.

