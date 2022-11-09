Migraines: THIS food item can relieve your headache significantly in minutes

Migraine headache: Migraines are severe headaches that frequently affect one side of the head and can be throbbing, pulsating, or incredibly painful. Direct light and sound sensitivity, as well as nausea and vomiting, are usually associated with symptoms. A migraine episode can cause discomfort that is so severe that it interferes with your daily activities and lasts for hours or even days.

In addition to these, a number of other causes can cause migraines. You can decrease your risk of developing migraines and manage them by taking the appropriate preventive steps, taking medication, and changing your lifestyle.

Here are the top 6 food items that can relieve you of your headache significantly,

1. Dark chocolate

A single ounce of dark chocolate could be beneficial when you see the beginnings of a migraine. Consuming foods containing cocoa can help decrease blood pressure, according to studies. Additionally, migraines and high blood pressure have been associated.

2. Almonds

These tree nuts are handy to eat on the go and are loaded with magnesium. They are also rich in fibre and good fats, which help calm the tense muscles in the head.

3. Spinach

This leafy dark green vegetable has a high magnesium content. About 157 milligrammes of magnesium are present in one cup of cooked spinach, making it a simple and good place to start when trying to increase your diet's intake of the mineral.

4. Fatty fish

For certain patients, omega-3 fatty acids may help lessen the intensity and frequency of migraine attacks. Omega-3 is a major ingredient available in fish like salmon, and mackerel among others.

5. Flax seeds

These small seeds are an excellent plant-based source of magnesium and Omega-3 fatty acids. Flax seed needs to be ground because the entire seeds are inedible. You can purchase flax seed that has already been ground, or you can use a food processor or coffee grinder at home to grind them as needed.

6. Ginger

When it comes to easing the severity of a migraine attack, the ginger powder was just as effective as the typical prescription drug. Headaches can be relieved by drinking ginger tea, but you can also use ginger in foods.