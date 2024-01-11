Noida Woman Jumps To Death From Highrise With Baby In Arms: How To Prevent And Manage Postpartum Depression

In Greater Noida West, a 33-year-old woman reportedly jumped to her death from the 16th floor of her apartment along with her six-month-old daughter. The incident took place late on Tuesday night. News reports quoted the police who said the woman was suffering from health issues and was also struggling with depression. The tragic death of the mother and the child comes on the heels of Suchana Seth, a Bangalore-based start-up's CEO, murdering her four-year-old son. While the reasons and motives can be different and difficult to conclusively pinpoint, the cases put the focus strongly on mental health.

What Is Postpartum Depression And What Are Its Symptoms?

For new mothers, postpartum depression can have serious consequences. So what is postpartum depression? Dr Gorav Gupta, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Founder & Director – Tulasi Healthcare, "Postpartum depression or PPD is a mood disorder among women who suffer from long-lasting sadness, anxiety and impaired function after childbirth." It's not a thing to be taken lightly, experts point out. "The symptoms are altered sleep patterns, fatigue, feelings of being worthless and in severe cases thoughts about self-harming or harming the baby," says Dr Gupta.

How To Tackle Postpartum Depression

Measures of a preventive nature include the formation of a support system, healthcare, clear communication between partners and parents, adequate education on PPD, planning for postpartum return to normality, self-care, balanced lifestyle, seeking professional help, mindfulness, setting practical expectations, and counselling during pregnancy moving around, says Dr Gupta.

"The most common interventions are therapy, medication and support groups. Partners and family members should be involved, practical support is essential, and it fosters self-care. Essential are safety monitoring, open communication and follow-up care," says Dr Gupta. He adds, "Additional recommendations include introductory to gentle exercise, integration of routine the use of common interventions such as expressing empathy, managing stress whether psychological or physiological using various alternative therapies, focusing on nutrition ensuring optimal growth and development in infants through proper care education couples counselling celebrating achievements staying connected sharing necessary resources. The key to address postpartum depression effectively lies in a holistic approach that involves both emotional as well practical support."