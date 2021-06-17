Nutritionist Dr Namita Jain on common mistakes people make with diet and exercises

Dr Namita Jain is a renowned nutritionist and wellness expert in India. She works at Bombay Hospital and is also a consultant at the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). Jain also has a reputation as a celebrity nutritionist who has worked for Deepika Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Hema Malini.

Ever since she ventured into wellness and nutrition, Namita Jain has helped many people achieve their goals. With varieties of food options available in India, one gets confused about what to eat and what not to eat to maintain a healthy balance. Jain has written many recipes in her books that help people to eat good food without feeling guilty. Many of them take personal guidance from her regarding the workouts and diets they should follow to lead a healthy and balanced life.

Wellness expert Dr Namita Jain is a trusted name in the health industry because of her work and qualifications. She has done various courses from the American College of Sports Medicine, the American Council of Exercise, the Aerobics & Fitness Association of America and the Pilates UK institute. Hence, she has a vast knowledge about the right kind of food and exercises for different body types.

In today's time, most youth depends on the internet for their information. They follow a particular diet followed by a celebrity or an influencer. But they don't always get the result they desire. Hence, Dr Namita Jain advises people that if they want to attain their healthy body goals and lose fat, they should eat the food and follow the correct schedule for their body type.

About some common mistakes that people make while following a diet or exercise regime, Jain shares, "I've seen people trying to achieve their goals in a less amount of time. They go to extreme levels which doesn't give them the desired results immediately. One needs to give themselves and their body some time to adapt to a new diet or exercise. To avoid making such mistakes, one must seek guidance from a nutritionist and find out what they can and shouldn’t eat"

(Disclaimer- Brand desk content)